If Bags Could Talk: Unclaimed Baggage's 2025 'Found Report' Unpacks What's Really Inside America's Luggage

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Since 1970, we've unpacked more than just belongings-we've discovered the unique stories behind travelers' journeys," said CEO & President Bryan Owens. "Each narrative sparks curiosity, evokes laughter and invites conversation. From the most valuable to the trendy, the 'Found Report' gives readers a first-class seat to the most compelling tales uncovered from the previous year."

In 2024, airlines experienced another record-breaking year of passenger volume and amount of checked luggage. In July alone, airlines handled 45.6 million bags, according to the Bureau of Transportation . A small percentage of these – less than 0.05% to be exact – were unable to be reunited with their owners.

After a 90-day search, if luggage remains lost, travelers are compensated and the bags are sent to Unclaimed Baggage in Scottsboro, Alabama, where the contents are reshined for retail, repurposed for charity or recycled responsibly.

The "Found Report" divulges details of millions of items that entered its facility last year. The report reveals:



The Top 40 Most Fascinating Finds : From a suit of armor to a freeze-dried chicken foot, you won't believe what travelers packed last year!

Most Valuable Treasures: Travelers packed to dress to impress, even their pets ... a $10,000 suitcase, $39,000 diamond ring and $1,700 pet carrier all top list.

If Bags Could Talk: Some bags tell a more curious tale than others, such as "The Case of the Hotel Bandit" and a bag full of...rocks?

Top Travel Trends: Like fashion runways, airport runways and overhead bins offer unique insights into cultural trends. Packing lists were defined by viral moments and dressing for comfort. Frequently Found Items: What are the most common items travelers pack? There's a surprising gender difference in underwear packing habits.

"Left behind luggage gives us a snapshot of passengers' lives," said Sonni Hood, Senior Manager of PR and Communications. "Each year, the 'Found Report' connects those snapshots into a bigger picture-capturing unique insights into how we move, what we value most and how packing habits evolve and change over time."

Unclaimed Baggage began in 1970 when Alabama native Doyle Owens borrowed a pickup truck, $300 and secured a deal with Trailways Bus Line to buy left-behind bags. What started as a small venture evolved into a worldwide omnichannel operation, which today includes a 50,000-square-foot retail facility and online store attracting millions internationally.

"The world of lost luggage is full of stories to ponder and surprises to behold – some more unexpected than others," said Owens.

Unclaimed Baggage's 2025 "Found Report" is available at .

About Unclaimed Baggage

Located in Scottsboro, Alabama, Unclaimed Baggage is a one-of-a-kind retail store and the country's only merchant of unclaimed and lost airline baggage and its contents. Unclaimed Baggage offers a treasure trove of goods that airlines have been unable to reunite with their former owners. The store has made national news for its ever-changing array of unique items from around the world, all sold at an incredible value. As part of its commitment to service and generosity, the company created the Reclaimed for Good foundation which has given millions of dollars' worth of product and profit to meet needs around the globe.

