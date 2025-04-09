Keke Palmer Announced As Keynote Speaker For Black Tech Week 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) A dynamic force in entertainment, Palmer has continually broken barriers across film, television, music, and media. She gained recognition for her breakout role in Akeelah and the Bee and has since starred in hit projects such as Hustlers (2019) and Jordan Peele's Nope (2022). Beyond acting, Keke is a passionate advocate for creativity, self-empowerment, and entrepreneurship, exemplified by the founding of her own media network, KeyTV which is dedicated to educating, entertaining, and democratizing the entertainment industry. Palmer is the ideal voice to inspire and captivate the Black Tech Week audience.

"We are beyond excited to welcome Keke Palmer as our keynote speaker."

Palmer's presence at Black Tech Week comes at an exciting time in her career, following the success of One of Them Days (2025) which reached No. 1 comedy in the country, and the recent release of her second book, the NY Times best-selling Master of Me: The Secret to Controlling Your Narrative (2024), where she shares insights on personal growth and navigating success. She also continues to engage audiences through her hit podcast, Baby, This is Keke Palmer.

Black Tech Week is a global award-winning event presented by Lightship Foundation, known for its mission to empower and elevate Black tech professionals and entrepreneurs. In partnership with JobsOhio , the state's economic development corporation, this year's event will host 7,000+ attendees and more than 100 sessions, workshops, and networking events throughout Cincinnati.

Black Tech Week will be held at the Aronoff Center for the Arts in Cincinnati, Ohio, from July 14-16. Early bird Black Tech Week 2025 tickets are on sale now through April 30th. For more information and to register, visit .

