Keke Palmer Announced As Keynote Speaker For Black Tech Week 2025
Palmer's presence at Black Tech Week comes at an exciting time in her career, following the success of One of Them Days (2025) which reached No. 1 comedy in the country, and the recent release of her second book, the NY Times best-selling Master of Me: The Secret to Controlling Your Narrative (2024), where she shares insights on personal growth and navigating success. She also continues to engage audiences through her hit podcast, Baby, This is Keke Palmer.
Black Tech Week is a global award-winning event presented by Lightship Foundation, known for its mission to empower and elevate Black tech professionals and entrepreneurs. In partnership with JobsOhio , the state's economic development corporation, this year's event will host 7,000+ attendees and more than 100 sessions, workshops, and networking events throughout Cincinnati.
"We are beyond excited to welcome Keke Palmer as our keynote speaker," said Candice Matthews Brackeen, founder and CEO of Lightship Foundation. "Her career, advocacy, and entrepreneurial spirit align perfectly with our mission to celebrate our incredible community of founders in technology, media, and beyond."
Black Tech Week will be held at the Aronoff Center for the Arts in Cincinnati, Ohio, from July 14-16. Early bird Black Tech Week 2025 tickets are on sale now through April 30th. For more information and to register, visit .
About BTW
BTW is an award-winning, culture driven experience fueled by strategic organization and community collaboration. Over several days of dynamic content, social events, and unmatched energy, BTW brings together investors, innovators and creatives, linking them to amazing insights, opportunities- and one another. Connect with BTW on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram , and visit the website for more information.
