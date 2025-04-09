Alkami Recognizes Industry-Leading Financial Institutions For Innovation In Digital Banking Excellence With Fisionaries Awards

Awards honor visionaries shaping the future of banking through progressive digital strategies

PLANO, Texas, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT ) ("Alkami"), a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the U.S., announced the honorees of its annual FIsionariesTM Awards, recognizing financial institutions that are redefining digital banking through strategic innovation. As part of the 2025 Alkami Co:lab programming, these awards celebrate organizations that have demonstrated forward-thinking approaches to digital transformation, data and strategy execution, culture transformation, and user experience.

Sponsored by Alkami and hosted by Jim Marous, the FIsionaries podcast highlights financial institutions at the forefront of digital banking innovation, showcasing how they are leveraging technology, data-driven strategy execution, culture transformation, and user experience enhancements to compete with the industry's largest players.

"The FIsionaries podcast provides a platform for regional and community financial institutions to share their digital transformation journeys-offering practical insights, bold strategies, and real-world success stories," said Jim Marous, FIsionaries podcast host and owner of the Digital Banking Report. "Each of this year's honorees has redefined what's possible in financial services by challenging the status quo, embracing technology, and delivering incredible value to their account holders."

Each award recipient has shared their journey on the FIsionaries podcast, detailing the strategies, challenges, and innovations that have propelled their organizations forward. This year's winners include:



Quontic Bank , headquartered in New York City, is honored in the digital transformation category for its bold transition to a fully digital banking model and pioneering tap-to-pay debit ring. Quontic Bank has successfully scaled its operations while delivering an exceptional, technology-driven banking experience.



Connexus Credit Union , based in Wisconsin, is recognized in the data strategy and execution category for its strategic use of developer tools, application programming interfaces (APIs), and automation to streamline workflows to drive growth and enhance the member experience. Connexus Credit Union has enhanced digital onboarding, enabling faster access to services, and is leveraging data-driven decision-making to personalize member interactions.



Nymeo Federal Credit Union , based in Maryland, is awarded in the transformational culture category for its unwavering commitment to an employee-first culture that fosters trust, transparency, and professional growth. Nymeo Federal Credit Union has cultivated a workplace culture that earned recognition as one of the best credit unions to work for by American Banker .

Kennebec Savings Bank , based in Maine, receives recognition for the user experience category for its strategic use of data, leveraging real-time insights and analytics. Kennebec Savings Bank has focused on simplifying access, eliminating friction points, and integrating data-driven decision-making that has positioned them as a leader in personalized financial services.

"Alkami is proud to celebrate these forward-thinking financial institutions that are setting new benchmarks for innovation in financial services," said Alex Shootman, chief executive officer at Alkami. "We're honored to collaborate with Jim Marous in recognizing their incredible achievements."

To explore all FIsionaries podcast episodes, visit here .

Alkami has been certified by J.D. Power for providing "An Outstanding Mobile Banking Platform Experience1."

About Alkami

Alkami Technology, Inc. is a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the United States that enables clients to grow confidently, adapt quickly, and build thriving digital communities. Alkami helps clients transform through retail and business banking, digital account opening, payment security, and data and marketing solutions. To learn more, visit .

About FIsionaries

FIsionaries is a podcast series dedicated to regional and community banks and credit unions on the bleeding edge of digital transformation. Sponsored by Alkami, and hosted by banking and fintech influencer, Jim Marous, the podcast features financial institutions that are effectively competing with the biggest players in the industry by embracing their digital vision, leading the way in user experiences, data strategy and execution, fintech innovation, and transformational culture.

