FOOD & WINE CLASSIC IN CHARLESTON RETURNS THIS NOVEMBER WITH STAR-STUDDED LINEUP OF CULINARY TALENT

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We're excited to return to Charleston for another unforgettable weekend of world-class culinary experiences," says"Charleston's rich food culture, breathtaking scenery, and signature Southern hospitality create an atmosphere unlike any other. Alongside our partners at Southern Living and Travel + Leisure, we're looking forward to spotlighting this dynamic culinary destination, and to bringing together our passionate culinary community to celebrate, learn, and savor everything this vibrant city has to offer."

The Food & Wine Classic in Charleston has quickly cemented its place as a leading food and culture festival culinary event, recently named the #1 Best New Festival from USA Today's 10Best. This Lowcountry extension of the iconic Food & Wine Classic in Aspen brings more than 40 years of expertise to showcase Charleston's vibrant food scene and culture.

The three-day weekend festival will feature the Classic's signature blend of world-class talent and local flavor with cooking demonstrations and wine and cocktail seminars led by culinary stars and beverage experts such as Maneet Chauhan, Julia Coney, Tyler Florence, Anthony Giglio, Melissa King, Emeril and EJ Lagasse, Wanda Mann, Amanda McCrossin, Kwame Onwuachi, Ray Isle, Gail Simmons, Claudette Zepeda, and Andrew Zimmern, alongside celebrated local talent including Mike Lata, James London, Carrie Morey, Rodney Scott, Femi Oyediran and Miles White, with more to be announced. Guests can expect a dynamic lineup of wine and food tastings, spirits seminars, as well as the Classic's famous Grand Tasting, the cornerstone of the weekend, which brings together hundreds of winemakers, distillers, and culinary experts from around the globe.

One of the weekend's most anticipated events, Southern Living's Lowcountry Tailgate returns for another spectacular evening. Attendees will experience the cherished Southern tradition featuring Emeril and EJ Lagasse, BBQ by Hector Garate and other local legends, and music by a special musical guest, all set against the backdrop of the scenic Kiawah River. "With the South's best barbecue, a red-hot Southern band, and a breathtaking setting, this event is a true celebration of Lowcountry tailgating and Southern culture," says Sid Evans, Editor in Chief of Southern Living.

Additional programming throughout the weekend will give guests access to exclusive, editor-curated experiences that showcase local gems and the very best of Charleston's vibrant culture curated by Jacqui Gifford, Editor in Chief of Travel + Leisure. "The city is renowned for its incredible dining and shopping scene," says Gifford. "Travel + Leisure is thrilled to partner with small businesses to offer special experiences to ticket holders."

For more on festival programming, participating talent, and travel information, please visit foodandwineclassicincharleston .

Explore Charleston is the Presenting Sponsor of the Food & Wine Classic in Charleston 2025, with additional sponsors including Discover South Carolina, Lexus, SKS, and S.Pellegrino.

ABOUT FOOD & WINE

Food & Wine celebrates the global epicurean experience with its award-winning magazine, website, social platforms, newsletters, podcasts, premium events such as the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, and accolades like its annual Best New Chef awards. With rigorously tested recipes and the most trusted restaurant, drinks, culinary travel, and home coverage, the brand inspires and empowers people to discover, create, and devour the best in food and drink-every day and everywhere. Food & Wine is part of the Dotdash Meredith publishing family.

ABOUT SOUTHERN LIVING

Southern Living celebrates the essence of life in the South, covering the best in Southern food, homes, gardens and travel. Southern Living connects consumers to the region's rich culture through a robust multi-platform presence, including print, digital and social as well as its Biscuits & Jam podcast and licensing partnerships. Headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Southern Living is part of the Dotdash Meredith publishing family.

ABOUT TRAVEL + LEISURE

Travel + Leisure is the preeminent voice for the sophisticated traveler, serving up expert intelligence and the most immersive travel lifestyle content anywhere. Travel + Leisure captures the joy of discovering the cultural pleasures the world has to offer, from art and design to shopping and style to food and drink. Travel + Leisure connects with its audience across platforms including the U.S. flagship and four international print editions, digital channels, the annual World's Best franchise and more. Launched in 1971, Travel + Leisure is part of the Dotdash Meredith publishing family owned by Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE: TNL).

ABOUT EXPLORE CHARLESTON

Explore Charleston is a 501c6 destination marketing and management organization (DMMO) representing ten municipalities across three counties in the Greater Charleston Area. It seeks to unify and lead the local travel industry in marketing the destination, creating overnight visitation, and supporting the community's long-term development through sustainable tourism promotion and management strategies. In 2022, the Charleston region's travel and hospitality industry supported over 51,000 hospitality jobs and generated an economic impact of over $12.8 billion.

The Food & Wine Classic in Charleston is powered by the Charleston Restaurant Foundation.

