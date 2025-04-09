Nglmitú Unveils Bold New Direction For Hispanic Kitchen, Filling A Major Gap In Latino Food Media

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Hispanic food market is booming, offering diverse audiences more authentic flavors, convenient options, and healthier choices than ever before. As a result, the demand for authentic Latino food content is at an all-time high. With the Hispanic Foods Industry valued at $36.48 billion in 2024 and projected to reach $65.41 billion by 2034* Hispanic Kitchen is ready to meet this surging demand, redefining how Latino cuisine is celebrated and shared.

With a growing appetite for authentic, Latino-led food content, Hispanic Kitchen's refreshed vision will include new original video and editorial content, a focus on culturally resonant storytelling, and creator collaborations designed to reflect and celebrate the diversity, and booming interest in Latino cuisine today.

"Latino food is everywhere, but the stories behind it often aren't from Latino voices and storytellers," said Vanessa Vigil, Chief Brand Officer at NGLmitú. "We're creating a space that's not only visually delicious and entertaining, but deeply representative of the culture, people, and flavors that drive this $29B+ market."

With 59% of young people discovering recipes via social media and 79% using YouTube for food content, Hispanic Kitchen is doubling down on short-form video, cultural context, and creator-driven formats-aiming to become the Latino answer to Tasty or First We Feast.

Hispanic Kitchen 2025 Vision: Where Comida Meets Culture

In 2025, Hispanic Kitchen's content strategy is anchored in four core pillars that seamlessly blend authenticity with entertainment. From easy-to-follow recipes and kitchen skills for both ambitious and laid back home cooks, to rich storytelling that explores the heritage and meaning behind beloved dishes, Hispanic Kitchen is where food and tradition come together. The brand stays ahead of the curve with trend-driven content and viral kitchen hacks while tapping into nostalgia by reimagining classic comfort foods that connect generations.

A Fresh Creative Voice in the Kitchen

To help shape this new chapter, NGLmitú has tapped Hugo Gamino, a classically trained chef and digital storyteller, to lead Hispanic Kitchen's content and creative direction as Brand Manager and Head of Culinary Strategy. With roots training in Michelin-starred restaurants before running his own kitchens, a background in design and digital storytelling, Gamino will bring the brand's vision to life, "We're not just serving up recipes, but we're also serving up identity, memory, and connection," said Gamino. "That's what people crave right now."

Looking Ahead

Hispanic Kitchen isn't just revamping, it's on a mission to position itself as an undeniable force in food media. With bold original content, creator collaborations, and culturally rooted storytelling, the brand is shifting the culture and setting a new standard. Through a community-driven approach, Hispanic Kitchen is setting the table for a future where food is more than just a meal-it's a movement. Reflecting the full spectrum of Latino experiences, Hispanic Kitchen serves up food content that's as dynamic, flavorful and diverse as Latino culture itself.

About NGLmitú

NGLmitú is the leading digital media and entertainment company for reaching US Latinos. Its top ComScore rated digital network reaches over 30 million viewers, ranking in the top 20 of all media companies delivering US Hispanics in digital. Consumer-facing brands we are mitú, Somos mitú, FIERCE, crema, and Hispanic Kitchen reach over 50 million consumers monthly. NGLmitú serves the majority segment of Latinos who are English-first and digital-first with culturally relevant content that appeals to the largest cultural audience of today and tomorrow across owned and operated channels, social and mitu . NGLmitú is a division of GoDigital Media Group , a multinational conglomerate founded in 2006 by Jason Peterson, with a mission to connect consumers to joy through content, community, and commerce. For more information, visit nglmitu .

