Honoring Heroes: Eye Associates Of North Florida Giving Away LASIK To First Responders

Nominate a firefighter, EMT, or paramedic to receive free LASIK this International Firefighters' Day.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Firefighters, paramedics, and EMTs dedicate their lives to keeping our communities safe-now, it's time to give back. Eye Associates of North Florida is honored to offer FREE LASIK to one brave hero as a token of appreciation for their service.

First responders face challenges every day, and poor vision shouldn't be one of them. With LASIK, they can enjoy clear, hassle-free vision while staying focused on what matters most-saving lives.

How to Enter

Who can enter: Firefighters, EMTs, and paramedics-or those who wish to nominate them.

What to do: Submit a short essay explaining why they deserve to win.

Where to submit: href="" rel="nofollow" eyesnf/winlasik-firefighter

Deadline: April 15th, 2025

Winner announced: May 4th (International Firefighters' Day)

"We see firsthand how much vision can impact someone's daily life-especially for first responders who rely on their sight in critical situations," said Vicky O'Sullivan, CEO at Eye Associates of North Florida. "Giving back in this way is the least we can do to say 'thank you.'"

Don't wait-nominate a hero today! Follow Eye Associates of North Florida on Instagram (@eyesnf) and Facebook (EyesNF) for updates and to find out who wins.

About Eye Associates of North Florida

Eye Associates of North Florida has been a trusted provider of comprehensive eye care for 65 years, offering advanced treatments and personalized care. From LASIK and cataract surgery to routine eye exams, our team is dedicated to helping patients achieve clear, healthy vision. Learn more at .

Vicky O'Sullivan, CEO

850-878-6161 EXT 127

[email protected]

