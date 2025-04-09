Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Packaging Design For Condiments (KSG-105)

PITTSBURGH, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved packaging design for products, and food items that would allow you to easily dispense all of the item within the container and with less mess," said an inventor, from Howell, Mich., "so I invented the TWIST & CLEAN. My design eliminates the need to shake, tilt, or hit the bottle to access the contents on the bottom. As it can squeegee and clean the side of the container as it is used, virtually eliminating waste."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved packaging option for a variety of products. In doing so, it ensures the entire contents of the unit can be utilized. As a result, it helps prevent waste. It also reduces hassles and mess and can be used for a variety of product containers such as lotion, toothpaste, food items, etc. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for household consumers, restaurants, salons, groomers, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-KSG-105, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

