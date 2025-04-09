Striim Unveils Groundbreaking AI-Powered Data Governance With Real-Time Compliance On Google Cloud

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PALO ALTO, Calif., April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterprises face an emerging challenge: how to maintain control over sensitive data as it traverses data estates, domains, and systems without violating regulatory policies or disrupting operations. At Google Cloud Next 2025, Striim is showcasing how Sentinel AI and Sherlock AI-two governance AI agents powered by Google Cloud's Vertex AI platform-help organizations detect, tag, and safeguard sensitive data in motion, reducing exposure risks, avoiding penalties and reputational damage, and supporting compliance in a continuous, ongoing manner.

Before businesses can manage sensitive data effectively, they need visibility into where the data resides. Sherlock AI provides transparency by identifying sensitive data within datasets prior to sharing or moving the data through integration or streaming pipelines in enterprise data stores as well as third-party-managed databases and SaaS environments. This helps organizations assess potential risks and apply the appropriate governance measures proactively.

"Smart AI and Analytics require data integration and sharing. Data governance starts with knowing where your sensitive information is," said Alok Pareek, co-founder and Executive Vice President of Engineering and Products at Striim. "The new AI-based Sherlock agent eliminates blind spots by discovering sensitive data prior to data sharing or movement, helping businesses reduce risk before it ever becomes a problem. But since data doesn't stay in one place, Striim's Sentinel AI agent complements Sherlock by protecting sensitive information as it moves through enterprise data pipelines in real time."

Once data is in motion, Sentinel AI continuously analyzes live data streams to detect and protect sensitive information as it moves-automating encryption, masking, and compliance enforcement in real time. Using Google Cloud's Vertex AI, it detects sensitive data anywhere in the pipeline events, even if misplaced or mislabeled-something rules-based controls can easily miss. Therefore, it automatically prevents exposure and helps businesses meet GDPR, CCPA, and HIPAA-related data governance requirements without adding complexity.

With Sherlock AI and Sentinel AI, Striim is giving businesses the speed, safety, and accuracy they need to secure their data pipelines in real time. These AI-powered agents work together to proactively mitigate risk, helping organizations stay compliant and in control of their data.

To see Striim 5.0 in action, visit Striim at booth #3067 at Google Cloud Next in Las Vegas from April 9-11.

ABOUT STRIIM, INC.

Striim pioneers real-time intelligence for AI by unifying data across clouds, applications, and databases via a fully managed, SaaS-based platform. Striim's platform, optimized for modern cloud data warehouses, transforms relational and unstructured data into AI-ready insights instantly with advanced analytics and ML frameworks, enabling swift business action. Striim leverages its expertise in real-time data integration, streaming analytics, and database replication, including industry-leading Oracle and Microsoft CDC technology, to achieve sub-second latency in processing over 100 billion daily events for ML analytics and proactive decision-making. To learn more, visit .

Media Contact:

Dianna Spring, Vice President of Marketing at Striim

Phone: (650) 241-0680 ext. 354

Email: ...

Source: Striim, Inc.