Centre Seeks Report From Rajasthan Govt After Former CM Expresses Anguish On Social Media

Jaipur, April 9 (IANS) The Union government has taken a serious note of the drinking water crisis in Rajasthan following former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje's sharp criticism.

In response, the Centre has demanded an immediate and detailed report from the Rajasthan government. Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Paatil posted on social media,“Vasundhara Raje's concern regarding the water crisis in Jhalawar has been taken seriously. A factual report has been sought from the Rajasthan government.”

Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje had recently visited several areas in Jhalawar district, where she reprimanded officials over the ongoing water crisis.

During her visit to Raipur town, she expressed dissatisfaction over the administration's inaction, saying:“Does the public not feel thirsty? Only the officers feel thirsty? The people are suffering due to the drinking water crisis in this scorching summer, while the officials remain indifferent. Water should reach the people, not just exist on paper. The officers are asleep, the people are crying. I will not let this continue.”

Reacting to the situation, Leader of the Opposition Tika Ram Jully posted on social media,“When even a former Chief Minister feels helpless, what must be the condition of the common man?”

Vasundhara Raje also demanded transparency regarding the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission.

“The Prime Minister has allocated Rs 42,000 crore for the Jal Jeevan Mission. Provide a detailed account, how much of Jhalawar's share has been used, and where? Our government is committed to resolving the water crisis, but implementation at the ground level is lacking. The people of Rajasthan are still suffering. If this is the situation in April, what will happen in June and July?” she said.

Deepak Jha, Superintending Engineer (SE), PHED Project, acknowledged the situation, saying that significant work has been done in the district, and wherever there are shortcomings, efforts are underway to fix them.

“Most of the work is near completion, though tenders for the Parwan Akavad project are still pending,” he said.

However, visibly displeased, the former Chief Minister warned,“Do not test the patience of the people.”