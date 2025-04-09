403
Fatal Lightning Strikes Kill Over Eight in Eastern India
(MENAFN) More than eight individuals have died and several others sustained injuries in India's eastern state of Bihar after being struck by lightning, according to state-run broadcaster report on Wednesday.
The fatalities occurred as heavy rains and thunderstorms accompanied by intense lightning lashed several districts across the state on Wednesday morning.
"In Bihar, at least eight people died and several others were injured due to lightning in Madhubani and Begusarai districts today," the broadcaster stated.
The report indicated that the victims were working outdoors in fields when they were struck by the deadly lightning.
