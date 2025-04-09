403
Canada responds to US auto tariffs with 25 percent counter-levy
(MENAFN) Canada has begun implementing a 25% tariff on specific vehicle imports from the United States, a direct response to similar tariffs imposed by its southern neighbor, the government confirmed on Wednesday.
The new import taxes will affect Canadian consumers purchasing certain automobiles and auto parts originating from the US. Confirming the tariffs came into effect after midnight on Wednesday, Canadian Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne labeled the US measures as "unwarranted and unreasonable."
The move comes as US President Donald Trump has increasingly utilized tariffs globally and specifically targeting key trading partners, including Canada, asserting these measures are necessary to address unfairness in international trade.
While Canada was not directly targeted by the latest round of American tariffs that also took effect at midnight, Ottawa is already engaged in a dispute with Washington over President Trump's existing policies that impose taxes on a range of goods crossing the border.
"We'll protect our workers, our businesses, and our economy," Minister Champagne stated on X, confirming the commencement of Canada's retaliatory tariffs.
