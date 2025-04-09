403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Wildfire Threatens Region Near Kanlaon Volcano
(MENAFN) A large wildfire is currently spreading along the eastern side of Kanlaon Volcano in central Philippines, following its eruption the previous day.
Local authorities have expressed concern that the blaze may soon pose a danger to surrounding communities, based on reports from local media on Wednesday.
The fire, which has consumed nearby vegetation and trees close to the volcano's crater, is proving difficult to control due to the treacherous landscape and ongoing volcanic activity.
Local officials, as reported by a news website, have highlighted the challenges they face in managing the situation.
Raul Fernandez, the head of Task Force Kanlaon, stated, "We cannot risk our men or firefighters to climb the area where the mountain blaze is currently occurring. It’s really risky."
The fire is currently confined to an area within the six-kilometer (3.7-mile) permanent danger zone, but authorities are concerned it may eventually spread to more populated regions.
Due to the hazardous conditions near the summit, the use of helicopters for aerial firefighting has been temporarily ruled out.
On Tuesday, the Kanlaon Volcano erupted, sending a massive ash cloud nearly 4,000 meters (13,123 feet) into the air. In response, the authorities raised the volcano's alert level and imposed flight restrictions in the area.
Residents in the region have been warned of the current risks, which include the potential for sudden explosive eruptions, lava flows, ashfall, rockfall, pyroclastic flows, and the possibility of deadly lahars during heavy rainfall.
Local authorities have expressed concern that the blaze may soon pose a danger to surrounding communities, based on reports from local media on Wednesday.
The fire, which has consumed nearby vegetation and trees close to the volcano's crater, is proving difficult to control due to the treacherous landscape and ongoing volcanic activity.
Local officials, as reported by a news website, have highlighted the challenges they face in managing the situation.
Raul Fernandez, the head of Task Force Kanlaon, stated, "We cannot risk our men or firefighters to climb the area where the mountain blaze is currently occurring. It’s really risky."
The fire is currently confined to an area within the six-kilometer (3.7-mile) permanent danger zone, but authorities are concerned it may eventually spread to more populated regions.
Due to the hazardous conditions near the summit, the use of helicopters for aerial firefighting has been temporarily ruled out.
On Tuesday, the Kanlaon Volcano erupted, sending a massive ash cloud nearly 4,000 meters (13,123 feet) into the air. In response, the authorities raised the volcano's alert level and imposed flight restrictions in the area.
Residents in the region have been warned of the current risks, which include the potential for sudden explosive eruptions, lava flows, ashfall, rockfall, pyroclastic flows, and the possibility of deadly lahars during heavy rainfall.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment