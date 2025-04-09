403
Germany’s CDU/CSU, SPD Shape Coalition Government
(MENAFN) Germany's center-right CDU/CSU alliance and the Social Democrats have reached a deal to establish a coalition government, as reported by a public broadcaster on Wednesday.
The agreement was finalized by party leaders during discussions at the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) headquarters. A formal announcement is set to take place at a press conference later today.
Based on a daily newspaper, the coalition agreement stipulates that the Social Democrats will occupy five of the fifteen ministerial positions, including the crucial ministries of finance, justice, and defense.
The CDU/CSU alliance will take control of the remaining ten ministries, such as the interior and foreign ministries.
Boris Pistorius from the Social Democrats is expected to continue his role as the defense minister in the new Cabinet. Meanwhile, seasoned conservative politician Johann Wadephul is anticipated to be appointed as the foreign minister.
Chancellor-designate Friedrich Merz's CDU/CSU alliance secured a victory in the snap elections held in February, winning 28.5 percent of the vote, though not achieving an outright majority.
The Social Democrats (SPD), despite recording their lowest-ever result of 16.4 percent, have proven to be a critical coalition partner.
Together, the two parties will hold 328 seats in the Bundestag, which is well beyond the 316 seats required for a majority government.
