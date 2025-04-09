Healthwell Foundation To Serve On Panel And Exhibit At ASEMBIA's AXS25 Summit

Panel Focuses on Early Results of the IRA Medicare Part D Benefit Redesign

GERMANTOWN, Md., April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The HealthWell Foundation®, an independent non-profit charitable organization that provides financial assistance for underinsured Americans is pleased to announce its participation at ASEMBIA's AXS25 Summit to be held April 27 – May 1, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

HealthWell Foundation is honored to participate on the panel: IRA Series Part III – 2025 Early Results – "The New Normal" for the Medicare Part D Benefit Redesign and the Medicare Prescription Payment Plan (MPPP) on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. – 9:40 a.m. local time. Charles E. Collins, Jr., President, Healthcare Stakeholder Solutions, will be moderating the panel. Joining Mr. Collins for the discussion will be Fred Larbi, Chief Operations Officer, HealthWell Foundation; Melissa Paige, President, National Association of Medication Access & Patient Advocacy; and Eyad Farah, Chief Operating Officer, Orsini Specialty Pharmacy.

This timely discussion will focus on the new 2025 Medicare Part D benefit redesign as Medicare beneficiaries had the opportunity to opt into the Medicare Prescription Payment Plan during open enrollment in the fall of 2024 prior to implementation. The panelists will discuss specialty pharmacy implementation and management impact of the unintentional consequences of the Medicare Prescription Payment Plan on the 2025 Medicare Part D benefit redesign. Highlights of the discussion will be on the impact to date and how the benefit redesign and MPPP are affecting multiple stakeholders (patients, health plans, providers, pharmacies, and pharma manufacturers) in the health care delivery system.

In addition, the HealthWell Foundation will also be exhibiting at the Summit from April 28 – April 30, 2025. If you will be attending, please visit booth #1315 to meet members of the HealthWell team and to learn about our programs and services to assist patients in need.

"The IRA has brought about significant changes for patients and anyone involved in their health care journey. Understanding the nuances of the IRA and its implications for patients, especially those on Medicare, caregivers, providers and pharmacies, and advocates can be complicated. HealthWell is honored to be part of AXS25 and to be able share timely updates on the IRA and its impact on Medicare beneficiaries," said Michael S. Heimall, FACHE, President & CEO, HealthWell Foundation. "As you build your itinerary for the Summit, we hope you will plan to join us for this informative discussion."

To learn more about ASEMBIA's AXS25 Summit, visit: . To learn more about HealthWell programs and our robust disease fund portfolio, visit our website at HealthWellFoundation .

About the HealthWell Foundation

A nationally recognized, independent non-profit organization founded in 2003 and a resource to the White House Cancer Moonshot Initiative, the HealthWell Foundation has served as a safety net across over 90 disease areas for more than 1.1 million underinsured patients. Since its inception, HealthWell has provided over $4.8 billion in financial support through more than 1.8 million grants to access life-changing medical treatments patients otherwise would not be able to afford. HealthWell provides financial assistance to adults and children facing medical hardship resulting from gaps in their insurance that cause out-of-pocket medical expenses to escalate rapidly; HealthWell assists with the treatment-related cost-sharing obligations of these patients. HealthWell ranked 24th on the 2024 Forbes list of America's Top 100 Charities and was recognized for its 100 percent fundraising efficiency. For more information, visit HealthWellFoundation .

CONTACT:

Ginny Dunn

240-632-5309

[email protected]

SOURCE HealthWell Foundation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED