Tachyus Announces New Contract With INEOS USA Oil & Gas For Aurion Emissions Management Platform

HOUSTON, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tachyus has entered into an agreement with INEOS USA Oil & Gas LLC (INEOS) to deploy Aurion, its cloud-scalable platform for carbon accounting, monitoring, forecasting, and reporting. Aurion will provide INEOS with an integrated solution for managing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from individual facilities to the corporate level.

As regulatory and stakeholder pressure increases, oil and gas companies are adopting technology to improve emissions accuracy and transparency. Aurion consolidates data from multiple sources and applies transparent, auditable calculations to support reliable GHG monitoring, forecasting, and reporting.

"We're very excited to partner with INEOS and work together to manage their carbon emissions proactively; Aurion will allow them to estimate the impact on emissions of future operational decisions supporting their objective to achieve Net Zero by 2050," said Matt Elbert, CFO & CRO at Tachyus.

"We are excited to announce that INEOS Energy has chosen Tachyus' Aurion platform to manage, monitor, forecast, and report GHG emissions. With Aurion, INEOS Energy will benefit from streamlined data integration from multiple sources, as well as transparent auditable calculations. Aurion allows us to archive scenarios and forecasts as our plan and budgets change. The Tachyus team made implementation quick and easy, allowing us to hit reporting deadlines," said Marty Memory, COO at INEOS Energy USA.

About Tachyus:

Based in Houston, Tachyus delivers advanced modeling and optimization software for the oil and gas sector. Its products combine reservoir physics with machine learning to enhance enhanced oil recovery (EOR) methods such as waterfloods, steam floods, and CO2 injection. Aurion, launched in 2022, is a comprehensive emissions estimation, reporting, and forecasting platform that ties operational decisions to sustainability goals.

About INEOS USA:

INEOS USA's onshore operations focus on acquiring, exploring, and developing oil, gas, and NGL assets, primarily in South Texas. As part of INEOS Energy, the company supports a broader commitment to a lower-carbon future, including investments in hydrogen and other clean technologies, with a goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

SOURCE Tachyus

