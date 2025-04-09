Reejig Appoints Industry Leaders To Accelerate U.S. Growth And Build The Infrastructure For The AI-Powered Workforce

NEW YORK, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reejig , the creator of the world's first Work OntologyTM and the critical infrastructure for the AI-powered workforce, today announced the appointment of two renowned leaders to fast-track U.S. expansion and guide enterprise reinvention. These appointments reinforce Reejig's mission to help large organizations boldly redesign how work gets done-while ensuring no one is left behind.

"Today's companies weren't built for AI. Their architecture is rigid, their systems can't adapt, and work is largely invisible," said Siobhan Savage, CEO and Co-Founder of Reejig. "Reejig is the Work Operating System enterprises need to redesign work, deploy AI where it matters, and evolve their people with the work itself.

Reejig's Work Intelligence Platform powers organizations to build AI-ready workforces by making work visible, moving work to where it's needed most, and pivoting talent with responsibility and care. Reejig lives and breathes its own mission of zero wasted potential, embracing a structure that integrates full-time employees, flex workers, and digital workers, including the latest new appointments.

Deborah Yates – CPO Advisor

Deborah is a seasoned Chief People Officer with experience at the likes of KPMG, Reckitt and Lendlease across the US, Europe and Australia will join Reejig's advisory board. With deep expertise in HR strategy, workforce transformation and responsible leadership, Yates has guided organizations through large-scale changes- including the implementation of AI- to future-proof workforces and align talent strategies with evolving business needs. "I will lead discussions around responsible change while maintaining a bold impact," said Yates. "CEOs and CHROs are rethinking work for the modern era, and Reejig is leading the charge on reskilling and planning for the future of work with what's to come."

Gordon Ritchie – Work Ontology Architect, USA

Gordon Ritchie, comes to Reejig with over 20 years of experience in skill development, assessment, and analytics, including as Lead Product Manager - Skills and Capabilities Framework for IBM Watson Talent. In his new role, Gordon will develop industry-leading work intelligence solutions based on his unique viewpoint at the intersection of work, AI, and enterprise challenges. "I'm not here just to extract data, I'm here to dig into the science of the data to deliver meaningful work intelligence," said Ritchie. "Reejig's commitment to doing the hard work, developing full work ontologies and not the low hanging fruit of lists of skills nouns, ensures equity, dignity and growth for all the elements, individuals, organizations and society."

Powering the Shift to AI-Ready Workforces

Reejig is the first company to unify:



A dynamic Work OntologyTM that maps every task, skill, and process

An enterprise-grade Work Operating System to govern and evolve workforce architecture; and A suite of intelligence and orchestration tools to align AI with work-and work with the right worker.

From AI agent deployment to workforce reskilling and succession planning, Reejig gives enterprises a live view of how work is done-and how to evolve it. "We've invented the universal language of work," added Savage. "With Gordon and Deborah helping us scale, we're bringing this vision to life-so that no person, no role, and no potential goes to waste."

About Reejig

Reejig is the critical infrastructure for the AI-powered workforce. We invented the Work OntologyTM-the world's first universal language of work-and built the Work Operating System that powers bold reinvention and responsible transformation across the enterprise. From reengineering jobs to orchestrating workforce moves, Reejig helps enterprises reinvent by activating and amplifying their workforce with AI-all with zero wasted potential.

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Reejig

