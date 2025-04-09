Peakline Real Estate Funds Enters Build-To-Rent Market With Launch Of New Fund

Building on its success with their QOZ and Logistics investment programs, Peakline Real Estate Funds broadens its private real estate offerings with the launch of the Peakline Real Estate BTR Fund I.

CHICAGO, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Peakline Real Estate Funds ("PREF"), a private real estate investment firm with $1.7B equity invested, today announced the launch of the Peakline Real Estate BTR Fund I ("the Fund"). This new initiative marks PREF's entry into the growing Build-to-Rent (BTR) space. The Fund offers investors a strategic early entrance into a high-demand sector of rental housing via a geographically diversified portfolio of developments in select, supply-constrained markets. The launch underscores PREF's expansion of its suite of private real estate strategies, complementing its existing $5 Billion, 35 property portfolio in qualified opportunity zones, logistics developments, and other key real estate sectors.

"We are thrilled to add Build-to-Rent housing to PREF's portfolio, as our team continues to identify compelling private market opportunities for our investors," said Michael Miller, Co-Founder, President, and CEO of PREF. "Coming off the heels of our firm's renaming, this is an exciting moment to expand PREF's fund offerings. The real estate market is evolving, and we remain committed to disciplined, strategic investing that delivers smart solutions for our investors."

A Legacy of Real Estate Investment Excellence

PREF's leadership team has over 50 years of experience in real estate ownership, value enhancement, portfolio and asset management and ground up development across multiple property types. The firm's origins date back to 2003, when its founders established a platform within a family office focused on opportunistic and value-add real estate investments in partnership with additional family office investors. In 2018, PREF expanded into fund management, launching its Qualified Opportunity Zone (QOZ) fund series to capitalize on tax-advantaged real estate development opportunities, followed by its dedicated Industrial development fund series. Today, PREF continues to expand its platform, leveraging its deep expertise to identify and execute high-value investments across a diverse range of real estate sectors.

Strategic Vision for Build-to-Rent

The new Peakline Real Estate BTR Fund I will be led by Jason Ross, Managing Director at PREF, and aims to capitalize on the ongoing supply and demand imbalance in the rental housing market. Targeting select markets throughout the Southwest, Mountain West, and Midwest, the Fund will partner with select sponsors with local expertise. The BTR Fund will create purpose-built, single-family rental communities with high-quality shared amenities.

With a focus on in-fill locations in upscale suburban markets, PREF will prioritize investments in areas with strong public school systems, employment hubs, retail and entertainment access, and high tenant demand. PREF has already identified multiple projects totaling 1,600+ units for investment.

"We're excited to partner with leading developers in our strategic markets to create rental neighborhoods that meet the growing demand for community living and modern amenities," said Jason Ross. "Our team is focused on delivering innovative solutions that exceed the expectations of the evolving renter, providing homes that meet diverse tenant expectations, and have a strong potential for value appreciation and income generation."

About Peakline Real Estate Funds

Peakline Real Estate Funds ("PREF") is a private real estate investment firm providing direct access to real estate opportunities across multiple property types, including rental housing, industrial, office, and retail properties. PREF currently has over $1.7 billion1 in equity invested across six funds and select individual investments, totaling $5 billion in gross value across 17 million square feet in more than 15 key growth markets in the U.S.

PREF is a part of Peakline Partners, an SEC-registered investment adviser and private investment firm that provides direct access to multi-faceted real estate opportunities.

For more information about the Peakline Real Estate BTR Fund I, please visit:

Footnote:

Total equity invested equal to $2 billion when including legacy direct deals from predecessor organization to Peakline Real Estate Funds.

SOURCE Peakline Partners, LLC

