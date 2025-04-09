Salute! Princess Cruises And Frescobaldi Uncork A Taste Of Tuscany

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Introducing- an updated menu that brings the essence of Italy to the sea. The newly designed menu features select dishes crafted by the flavors of Frescobaldi's celebrated restaurant in Florence, highlighting the tradition of fresh, simple ingredients paired with exquisite Frescobaldi wines. Additionally, each voyage will feature a, a special evening dedicated to the heart of Italian hospitality, where guests can enjoy an exquisite multi-course dining experience that embodies the rich flavors and warmth of Tuscany.

"At Princess, we celebrate the incredible destinations we sail to by bringing the flavors and traditions of these destinations onboard," said Sami Kohen, Princess Cruises Vice President of Food and Beverage. "Since Sabatini's first opened, guests have embraced the authentic tastes of Italy, the warm atmosphere, and, of course, the perfectly paired wines on the menu. Our new collaboration with Frescobaldi elevates our connection to Italy, allowing guests to savor the rich flavors of Tuscany while creating unforgettable memories at sea."

The new Sabatini's Italian Trattoria, Inspired by Frescobaldi menu features six Frescobaldi inspired dishes showcasing the finest ingredients and time-honored culinary traditions of Tuscany. Guests can indulge in dishes offered throughout this multi-course menu spanning Zuppe e Insalata, Antipasti, Primi Piatti, Secondi Piatti and Dolci served daily and included as part of the experience. Highlights include:



Guazzetto di Cozze e Gamberi – Italian seafood stew with mussels and shrimp, simmered in fragrant tomato and white wine broth with garlic, herbs and a hint of chili; served with crusty bread for dipping.

Burrata e Prosciutto Crudo Stagionato 18 Mesi – creamy burrata paired with 18-month-aged prosciutto crudo, fresh cherry tomatoes, peppery arugula, and a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil.

Fettuccine al Tartufo e Parmigiano – truffle-infused velvety Parmigiano-Reggiano sauce, topped with grated black truffle, a crispy parmesan tuile, and a drizzle of herbed oil.

Tortello di Ricotta al Pomodoro e Basilico – delicate hand-made tortello pasta filled with rich ricotta and enveloped in zesty cherry tomato sauce, fresh basil, aged cheese, and a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil.

Filetto di Branzino e Carciofi Fritti – a celebration of fresh Mediterranean flavors featuring pan-seared sea bass fillet, paired with crispy fried artichokes and drizzled with zesty lemon-infused olive oil. Torta Caprese – flourless almond cake blended with rich crema Pasticceria, caramelized hazelnuts, and exquisite chocolate brittle, paired with creamy limoncello mascarpone gelato and a drizzle of premium Frescobaldi olive oil.

Sabatini's Italian Trattoria will host a Grand Tuscan Dinner during one special night per sailing. Guests will be treated to an intimate six-course dinner influenced by the legendary winery. The courses are perfectly paired with exquisite wines and grappa for a Tuscan dining experience featuring dishes including:



Carpaccio Di Mare Mediterraneo – delicate tuna and scallop carpaccio topped with sturgeon caviar, salmon caviar, black truffle and a vibrant citrus dressing.

Branzino Con Caponata alla Siciliana – seared sea bass served atop tangy Sicilian caponata, drizzled with fresh basil oil.

Pinolata Senese – light and airy Tuscan pinenut cake with rich custard cream. Cantucci Biscotti Con Grappa di Vino Luce – crunchy almond biscotti Grappa di Vino Luce for the perfect Tuscan dip.

Sabatini's Italian Trattoria Grand Tuscan Dinner carries a cover charge of $99/person.

New Frescobaldi Wines and Signature Italian Cocktails:

Sabatini's menu features an exceptional list of all-new Frescobaldi wines from Mormoreto, one of the most iconic wines from Castello di Nipozzano, to the rare and elegant Gorgona Bianco Toscana IGT.

Building on the essence of these wines, Sabatini's also introduces five new signature cocktails that echo the character and origin of each pour. The Gorgona Breeze channels coastal freshness with citrus and herbal notes; Rosato Reverie brings out delicate berry and floral flavors with a sparkling finish; Chianti Sunset is a bold, bittersweet blend with aged amaro and cherry; Pomino Bloom highlights aromatic botanicals and white peach; and the Mormoreto Old Fashioned which reimagines the classic with a red wine reduction and Tuscan herbs. Each cocktail is crafted to complement the depth and elegance of Frescobaldi's world-renowned wines.

"Partnering with Princess Cruises to bring the essence of Tuscany to Sabatini's is an honor for us as we share our wines, stories and cuisine to the guests onboard," said Lamberto Frescobaldi, president of Marchesi Frescobaldi. "Each dish is crafted with the same care and passion as the wines they're paired with, creating harmony with every bite. As we say in Italy, from our family, Frescobaldi, onboard Princess, salute."

For over 700 years, the Frescobaldi family has been at the heart of Tuscan winemaking, crafting wines that reflect the richness and diversity of the region's extraordinary terroirs. Their legacy, rooted in tradition, artistry, and innovation, has graced the tables of European courts and inspired generations of culinary and cultural excellence. Now, 30 generations later, centuries of passion and dedication have been passed down from one family to the next, each leaving their mark while carrying the legacy forward producing some of the best wines in the world, paired with Tuscan cuisine.

The new Sabatini's Italian Trattoria Inspired by Frescobaldi menu and Grand Tuscan Dinner debut onboard Majestic Princess, with plans to roll out fleetwide in the coming months.

Reservations can be made through the Princess app with a current booking, or by calling the Dine Line at 1-833-805-DINE.

