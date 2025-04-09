Velocityehs Named A 2025 USA TODAY Top Workplaces Winner

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VelocityEHS, the global leader in EHS & ESG software solutions, is proud to announce its recognition as a. This prestigious award, based entirely on employee feedback collected through the Energage Workplace Survey, highlights VelocityEHS's dedication to fostering a culture of collaboration, innovation, and employee well-being.

“At VelocityEHS, our people are the driving force behind our success,” said Rachel Kaiser, SVP and Chief People Officer at VelocityEHS.“Being recognized as a USA TODAY Top Workplace affirms our commitment to fostering an environment where employees feel empowered to make a meaningful impact every day.”

More than 42,000 organizations were invited to participate in the Top Workplaces USA survey, which recognizes organizations with 150 or more employees that have established outstanding workplace cultures. Winners are selected solely based on employee feedback gathered through Energage's employee engagement survey, which measures core statements including benefits and pay, feelings of respect and support, opportunities for growth and development, empowerment to execute, overall engagement, and more.

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a true mark of distinction because it comes directly from employees,” said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage.“In today's competitive landscape, fostering a workplace where employees feel heard and valued is essential. Top Workplaces achieve this, and the benefits are immeasurable.”

About VelocityEHS

Relied on by over 10 million users worldwide, VelocityEHS is the global leader in true SaaS enterprise EHS & ESG technology. The VelocityEHS Accelerate® Platform sets the industry standard, delivering best-in-class software solutions for Safety, Ergonomics, Chemical Management, and Operational Risk. Additionally, VelocityEHS offers world-class applications for Contractor Safety & Permit to Work, Environmental Compliance, and ESG.

The VelocityEHS team boasts unparalleled industry expertise, with more certified professionals in health, safety, industrial hygiene, ergonomics, sustainability, AI, and machine learning than any other EHS software provider. Recognized as a Leader in the Verdantix 2025 Green Quadrant Analysis, VelocityEHS continues to drive innovation and thought leadership in the EHS industry. The company's stringent security protocols, including SOC 2 Type II attestation, ensure the highest levels of privacy and data protection.

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, VelocityEHS has additional locations in Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tampa, Florida; Oakville, Ontario; London, England; Perth, Australia; and Cork, Ireland. For more information, visit

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work-together.TM Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations transform employee feedback into actionable insights and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Backed by 18 years of culture research and insights from 27 million employees across 70,000 organizations, Energage provides the industry's most accurate competitive benchmarking. With patented analytics and expert guidance, Energage enables companies to foster engaged workplaces and gain recognition for their commitment to culture.

