IBN Announces Cryptonewsaudio Production Featuring Natalia Karayaneva, CEO Of Propy

CryptoNewsAudio's latest production features Natalia Karayaneva , CEO of Propy , a company at the forefront of revolutionizing real estate through blockchain. During the interview, Karayaneva discussed a recent example of how Propy is leveraging blockchain technology to streamline real estate transactions.

“We recently helped facilitate the sale of a $650,000 single-family home in Florida. What's fascinating about this deal is that it was fully transacted on-chain. The buyer was not actually a crypto-native user-just a real estate investor who trusted our process and the concept of blockchain being immutable,” said Karayaneva.“They were onboarded by our team and executed the deal within 24 hours using our protocols. That's compared to 30 days of anxiety and a lengthy closing process. These clients were very happy with the experience.”

Karayaneva went on to outline additional benefits of on-chain transactions in real estate.

“Being a crypto founder, I strongly believe that bitcoin is the ultimate store of value. It's a pristine collateral asset that can be leveraged to acquire other types of assets. Earlier this year, we did the first-ever bitcoin-backed loan used to acquire a home entirely on-chain. Bitcoin holders were able to bid on a property with their bitcoin as collateral. The highest bidder received an instant loan in USDC, which was sent to the seller. As the capital provider, we had dual collateral-both the home, which is tokenized and liquid, and the bitcoin, which can be margin called if bitcoin goes down or the buyer fails to make payments.”

“The beauty of the transaction is that the seller received USDC immediately, and the buyer didn't have to prematurely exit their bitcoin position and trigger tax obligations. Those of us who hold crypto believe bitcoin will increase in value, so this is a no-brainer scenario for acquiring real estate assets.”

Join IBN's Jonathan Keim and CryptoNewsAudio's latest guest as they further explore how tokenizing real estate assets could shape the industry's future.

About CryptoCurrencyWire

About IBN

