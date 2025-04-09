ROCKWOOL A/S – Transactions In Connection With Share Buy-Back Programme
|Date
|Number of B shares
| Average purchase price
B shares (DKK)
| Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|54,450
|157,261,786
|2 April 2025
|3,000
|2,868.00
|8,604,000
|3 April 2025
|5,000
|2,733.04
|13,665,200
|4 April 2025
|7,000
|2,576.16
|18,033,120
|7 April 2025
|4,500
|2,457.17
|11,057,265
|8 April 2025
|4,500
|2,595.05
|11,677,725
|Accumulated under the programme (B shares)
|78,450
|220,299,096
With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 600,463 B shares corresponding to 2.78 percent of the Company's total share capital.
An overview showing the transaction data for the period 2 – 8 April 2025 is enclosed.
In company announcement no. 07/2025, the maximum number of B shares that may be acquired under the share buy-back programme was set at 900,000 shares. Following the 1:10 share split resolved by the Company's Annual General Meeting on 2 April 2025, this is adjusted to 9,000,000 B shares. The maximum aggregate nominal value remains unchanged at 9,000,000 DKK.
Further information:
Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15
Attachments
-
SE-2025-21_EN
SE-2025-21_Transactions B shares
