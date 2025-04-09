(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company announcement

for ROCKWOOL A/S

Release no. 21 – 2025

to Nasdaq Copenhagen 9 April 2025 ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme As mentioned in announcement no. 07/2025, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 7 February 2025 until 5 February 2026. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 150 MEUR. The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the“Safe Harbour” regulation. The following transactions have been executed during the period 2 – 8 April 2025:

Date Number of B shares Average purchase price

B shares (DKK) Aggregate amount,

B shares (DKK) [Accumulated, last announcement] 54,450 157,261,786 2 April 2025 3,000 2,868.00 8,604,000 3 April 2025 5,000 2,733.04 13,665,200 4 April 2025 7,000 2,576.16 18,033,120 7 April 2025 4,500 2,457.17 11,057,265 8 April 2025 4,500 2,595.05 11,677,725 Accumulated under the programme (B shares) 78,450 220,299,096

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 600,463 B shares corresponding to 2.78 percent of the Company's total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 2 – 8 April 2025 is enclosed.

In company announcement no. 07/2025, the maximum number of B shares that may be acquired under the share buy-back programme was set at 900,000 shares. Following the 1:10 share split resolved by the Company's Annual General Meeting on 2 April 2025, this is adjusted to 9,000,000 B shares. The maximum aggregate nominal value remains unchanged at 9,000,000 DKK.

Further information:

Kim Junge Andersen

Senior Vice President, CFO

ROCKWOOL A/S

+45 46 55 80 15

