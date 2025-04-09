Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
April Discount On Aircraft Lease, Insurance & Tech Records Training Package


2025-04-09 09:45:55
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

April-Only Offer: Discounted Rate on Aircraft Lease & Technical Records Training Package – Sofema Online

Aviation professionals can now access a specialized 4-in-1 aircraft lease training package at a reduced rate until April 30, 2025

SOFIA, SOFIA, BULGARIA, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sofema Online is launching a time-limited initiative featuring the Aircraft Lease Compliance Training Package , a structured four-course program tailored for professionals involved in lease management, technical documentation, and continuing airworthiness oversight.

The program structure is adjusted during April 2025 to reflect a revised enrollment rate of €337.50, down from the standard bundle pricing of €375. The full course value remains at €541, with a total adjustment exceeding €200.

What's Included in the 4-in-1 Package
EASA Part M Maintenance Planning Essentials (2-day)
Covers maintenance planning in accordance with airworthiness regulatory standards.

Managing Aircraft Lease Agreements and Maintenance Reserves (3-day)
Focuses on lease terms, reserve planning, and financial responsibility within aircraft leasing.

Aircraft Technical Records Specialist Lease Management (2-day)
Addresses technical documentation, audit preparation, and lease transition support.

Aircraft Leaseholder & Maintenance Reserve Insurance Considerations (1-day)
Outlines core insurance requirements and risk-related aspects of leased aircraft.

Intended Audience
Professionals from leasing companies and asset management roles

CAMO engineers and maintenance planning staff

Technical records specialists

Aviation insurance and finance departments

Personnel involved in regulatory compliance and airworthiness audits

Key Outcomes
Upon completion, participants will be able to:

Align with lease compliance and regulatory frameworks

Structure and maintain technical records to audit-ready standards

Interpret and manage maintenance reserve and insurance provisions

Support smooth and documented lease transitions

Full Program details:

Steve Bentley
Sofema Online
...
