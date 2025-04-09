Mindcore Introduces Unified Secure Workspace Solution, Delivering Compliance, Security, And Speed Powered By Tehama

Cybersecurity

Mindcore Technologies Launches Secure Workspace Solution to Support Hybrid Work and Compliance

- Matt Rosenthal DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- - Mindcore Technologies, a leading provider of IT services and cybersecurity solutions across New Jersey, Florida, and the United States, has officially launched its Secure Workspace Solution, a next-generation solution powered by Tehama technology. Designed to meet the increasing demands of hybrid work environments, the platform offers enterprise-grade security, built-in regulatory compliance, and seamless user experience-delivered through one unified system.The Secure Workspace Solution allows any organization to completely deploy a secure and regulated virtual desktop within hours rather than weeks. It merges zero-trust architecture with endpoint isolation across all managed environments and real-time monitoring to provide an architecture that focuses on risk reduction, cost reductions to IT, and simplified compliance with leading industry certifications such as ISO 27001, SOC-2, PCI-DSS, and GDPR.Mindcore's platform features seamless integration with Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop and supports both Windows and Linux environments. For teams requiring high-performance computing, it also offers GPU-accelerated virtual desktops. Secure desktop provisioning is achieved in minutes, enabling businesses to scale operations without compromising control or visibility.The platform's data protection capabilities span the entire information lifecycle-from data discovery and classification to rights management, encryption, and real-time activity monitoring. Organizations can prevent data loss, manage access, and monitor sensitive information across all user sessions. The platform also includes robust cryptography tools, certificate handling, and key management to strengthen enterprise-grade security postures.A major component of the Secure Workspace Solution is its integrated AI Governance 2.0 framework, which enables businesses to manage and isolate AI workloads, control system access, and audit AI interactions with full visibility and traceability. This ensures safe, responsible use of emerging AI tools within regulated business environments.The platform also offers comprehensive security operations features, including digital forensics, behavioral threat detection, log management, endpoint and network detection and response, firewall controls, intrusion monitoring, and DDoS protection. These layers work together to provide round-the-clock protection from evolving cyber threats.Mindcore's solution addresses the challenges of modern IT by supporting business continuity and disaster recovery through secure backup and restore tools, hybrid cloud infrastructure, and container-level cloud protection. Its built-in governance tools-such as role-based access controls, policy enforcement, session recording, and full audit trails-help companies meet regulatory requirements with ease.Key use cases include secure hybrid workforce enablement, vendor access control, development environment security, business continuity, and compliance enforcement. Whether managing third-party users or supporting remote teams, the Secure Workspace Solution offers end-to-end protection, flexibility, and performance.“We built this platform to solve real business problems,” said Matt Rosenthal, President and CEO of Mindcore Technologies.“Security, compliance, and productivity are no longer separate issues-they're all connected. Our platform brings it all together, so organizations can stay protected, stay compliant, and keep moving forward.”Mindcore's Secure Workspace Solution is now available nationwide. Backed by the company's white-glove implementation services, strategic consulting, full deployment support, and 24/7 expert assistance, businesses can experience a secure transformation in under 30 days.About Mindcore TechnologiesMindcore is a top IT company working with small businesses and large enterprises in New Jersey and Florida, and across the United States. We offer a wide range of managed IT services and consulting services to help our clients increase productivity, collaboration, and overall business success.For more info, please contact:Mindcore TechnologiesPhone: (561) 404-8411Website:

