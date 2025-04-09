Violence, Atrocities Against Minorities In Bangladesh Cannot Simply Be Wished Away: MEA

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 9 (IANS) India on Wednesday once again raised concerns over the persecution of minorities in Bangladesh, hoping that the interim government in the country led by Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus will take strong action against the perpetrators of violence.

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had raised the issue of safety and security of minorities in Bangladesh, including Hindus, during his meeting with Yunus, held on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok.

"On the question of minorities, this particular issue came up for discussion. We have conveyed our concerns regarding the treatment of minorities and the kind of violence that has happened against them. We have been raising this in several of our conversations, including our meeting in Bangkok, that this violence and atrocities against minorities cannot simply be wished away or dismissed as political reasons or media agitations. We hope that the Bangladesh government will take strong action against those responsible for these atrocities," Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said during a weekly media briefing in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The Bangkok meeting was the first in-person meeting between the two leaders since the ouster of the Awami League government led by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and formation of the interim government under the leadership of Yunus in the neighbouring country, last August.

During the discussions, Prime Minister Modi had urged that any rhetoric that vitiates the environment is best avoided and expressed his conviction that all issues of mutual interest between the two countries would continue to be addressed and resolved bilaterally through constructive discussions in the interest of the long standing bilateral relationship between the two countries.

"Prime Minister also underlined India's concerns related to the safety and security of minorities in Bangladesh, including Hindus, and expressed his expectation that the government of Bangladesh would ensure their security, including by thoroughly investigating all cases of atrocities committed against them," said Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri after the BIMSTEC Summit.

During the meeting, PM Modi reiterated India's support for a democratic, stable, peaceful, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh. He also underlined that India believes in a people-centric approach to the relationship and highlighted the cooperation between the two countries over a long period of time that has delivered tangible benefits to people of both countries.

"In this spirit, he once again underlined to Prof Yunus India's desire to forge a positive and constructive relationship with Bangladesh based on the spirit of pragmatism. The Prime Minister also urged that any rhetoric that vitiates the environment is best avoided.

"On the border, strict enforcement of the law and prevention of illegal border crossings, especially at night, is necessary for maintaining border security and stability. There are a number of mechanisms between the two countries and these mechanisms could meet as appropriate to review and take forward our ties," remarked Foreign Secretary Misri.

