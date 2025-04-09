403
Japan Urges US to Cancel Reciprocal Tariffs
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Japan called on the United States to remove the reciprocal tariffs imposed by United States Leader Donald Trump, expressing its "extreme regret" regarding the decision.
The appeal came shortly after a 24 percent reciprocal tariff was enforced, despite Japan's request for an exemption.
Yoshimasa Hayashi, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary and the government's leading spokesperson, emphasized that the "wide range of trade-restrictive measures by the United States would have a large impact not only on bilateral economic ties but also on the global economy and the multilateral trading system."
He reaffirmed Japan’s stance, saying, "We will continue to strongly ask the United States to review the measures," noting growing concerns that the increased tariff could negatively affect Japan's export-dependent economy.
In response to the escalating situation, Washington and Tokyo are scheduled to initiate ministerial discussions on the tariff issue. These talks are part of an agreement reached during a phone call between Japan’s Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and US President Donald Trump on Monday.
Ishiba has committed to protecting Japan’s economy, describing the situation as a "national crisis" due to the detrimental effects of US tariffs, including a 25 percent tax on car imports.
