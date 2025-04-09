Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
DA Hike: Yogi Adityanath-Led UP Govt Announces 2% Hike In Dearness Allowance For State Employees


2025-04-09 09:32:01
(MENAFN- Live Mint) CM Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh Government increases Dearness Allowance (DA) for State Government employees by 2% with effect from 1st January 2025. With this hike, the DA for UP state employees has been raised from 53% to 55%.

More to come...

