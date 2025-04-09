403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
DA Hike: Yogi Adityanath-Led UP Govt Announces 2% Hike In Dearness Allowance For State Employees
(MENAFN- Live Mint) CM Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh Government increases Dearness Allowance (DA) for State Government employees by 2% with effect from 1st January 2025. With this hike, the DA for UP state employees has been raised from 53% to 55%.
More to come...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment