ALS Association Partners With Schoox To Enhance Learning For Healthcare Providers, Caregivers, And People Living With ALS

Schoox will deliver access to educational resources, programs, certification courses, and more.

AUSTIN, Texas, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Schoox , a global leader in frontline workforce learning and skills development, has been selected by the ALS Association to provide fast and easy access to a comprehensive range of educational resources to support clinicians, care teams, people living with ALS, and their families.

ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) is an always fatal progressive neurodegenerative disease that damages nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. For decades, it was widely referred to as Lou Gehrig's disease. Currently, there is no cure for ALS.

"The ALS community looks to us for all things related to ALS," said Shannon Waters, Vice President, Learning & Development at the ALS Association. "We chose Schoox to help us provide an easy-to-use experience for everyone from health professionals earning certifications to people living with ALS and their loved ones."

The ALS Association is committed to delivering top-tier educational resources and tools for people living with ALS and their caregivers, healthcare providers, and researchers. One notable example is the self-paced ALS Caregiver Education Course, designed to offer in-depth guidance and training for caregivers in various settings. This course is an excellent resource for home health aides, therapists, and palliative caregivers, equipping them with the knowledge and skills necessary to provide compassionate, effective care for ALS patients.

"We are excited to partner with the ALS Association to offer a learning management solution that provides valuable knowledge and support," said Lefteris Ntouanoglou , founder and CEO of Schoox. "Together, we aim to empower individuals living with ALS, their families, caregivers, and anyone seeking to learn more about the disease."

Over 3,000 organizations globally rely on Schoox to modernize training, engage team members, boost employee retention, and improve guest satisfaction.

About the ALS Association

The ALS Association is the largest ALS organization in the world. The ALS Association funds global research collaborations, assists people with ALS and their families through its nationwide network of care and certified clinical care centers, and advocates for better public policies for people with ALS. The ALS Association is working to make ALS a livable disease while urgently searching for new treatments and a cure. For more information about the ALS Association, visit our website at

About Schoox

Schoox empowers frontline organizations to turn learning into a strategic advantage. We believe people aren't cogs in a machine, but the driving force behind business success. That's why we designed a unique learning platform that caters to the way humans actually learn. Schoox delivers AI-powered, mobile-optimized, and skills-aligned learning experiences that engage and motivate every employee, from frontline to corporate. By making learning easy, accessible, rewarding, and fun, we help organizations build a highly skilled workforce that drives business growth and achieves its full potential. Schoox's frontline LMS supports people-focused learning in organizations worldwide, including Subway, KIOTI Tractor, Sport Clips Haircuts, and Sonesta Hotels. Learn more at schoox .

