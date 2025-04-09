MENAFN - PR Newswire) The authorizations cover the entire Casepoint platform, including legal hold, cloud connectors, eDiscovery, FOIA, and Casepoint Filestore- allowing OPEXUS + Casepoint to provide any Casepoint product offering to the U.S. government at their respective security baselines. Regardless of data classification level (low, moderate, or high impact), government customers benefit by having their data protected by utilizing the highest data security standards with no additional expense or setup required. The same security benefits extend to corporate customers as well.

Casepoint Platform Achieves FedRAMP® High Security Authorization and Adds DOD IL4 Designation

"We are incredibly proud to have achieved FedRAMP High authorization, as well as adding DOD IL4, for the full Casepoint product suite," said Howard Langsam, CEO of OPEXUS + Casepoint. "These milestones and security standards enable us to better support both government agencies and major corporations in their mission-critical work while ensuring the highest level of security for the sensitive data they manage."

Not only is Casepoint the first and only legal technology platform to achieve FedRAMP High, but at the time of publishing, less than 60 cloud service offerings across any industry have achieved FedRAMP High Authorized status.

Casepoint underwent a rigorous review process, including assessments, evidence validation, and final audits to confirm its enhanced security measures. The FedRAMP High Impact Level represents close to 100 additional security controls over the moderate level.

More and more data repositories are moving to the high impact level. Casepoint allows agencies to maintain all of their data in a high-security environment, meeting both current and future needs within a single platform. Even if agencies have low or moderate impact level data, they will benefit from enhanced security without any changes to their user experience.

"Our customers appreciate our security standards and certifications," said Sundhar Rajan, Chief Information Officer at OPEXUS + Casepoint. "We have made significant investments in how we approach providing military-grade security to our partners. So much of the government's mission to foster public trust depends on security, which means it has been and will continue to be a major focus for our company."

In addition to becoming the first data discovery cloud platform to achieve FedRAMP High authorization, Casepoint was the first to achieve FedRAMP Moderate authorization. Casepoint is still the first and only platform of its kind to achieve IL5 and IL6 Authority to Operate (ATO) for the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) and the DOD, which spans the protection of sensitive (IL5) and secret (IL6) information. Currently, only six cloud service providers in any industry have obtained IL6 authorization.

About OPEXUS + Casepoint

OPEXUS + Casepoint is the trusted leader in regulatory and compliance workflows across corporate and government enterprises. The company was formed through the 2025 merger of OPEXUS, a leading provider of government process management software, and Casepoint, the industry leader in corporate and government data discovery technology for litigation, investigations, and data compliance. With solutions deployed in both large commercial organizations and government institutions worldwide, OPEXUS + Casepoint brings modern technology with AI, analytics, and automation to drive operational excellence for corporations and government agencies. For more information, visit and .

