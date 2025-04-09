Ballotpedia Introduces Essential Resource On School Choice In Rural Areas And Communities

A Comprehensive Guide Featuring State Comparisons, Data Insights, and Vital Debates Shaping Rural Education

MIDDLETON, Wis., April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ballotpedia is excited to announce its new resource portal on the impact of school choice on rural school districts and communities. Whether you're interested in an overview of private school choice policies across all 50 states, analysis of legislative support and opposition, or the arguments for and against private school choice policies, this new portal helps you navigate this important topic with ease.

Ballotpedia's portal provides an unbiased look at the current school choice landscape, especially as it relates to rural communities. Here are some interesting facts about school choice across the country:



As of March 2025:



15 states have universal private school choice programs.



Nine Republican trifecta states have enacted universal education savings account (ESA) programs since 2021. 45% of school districts across the U.S. are classified as rural. Legislators represent these school districts from 2,945 different legislative districts.

Key features of the portal include:



Overview of school choice policies

Analysis of legislative support and opposition across different states and public opinion polling on universal school choice

Research on how school choice affects rural schools

Arguments and perspectives from various stakeholders

Policy proposals and reform details Real-life stories and case studies

About Ballotpedia

Ballotpedia, the encyclopedia of American politics, is the nation's most trusted source of unbiased information on politics, elections, and policy. Founded in 2007, Ballotpedia has grown from a small group of dedicated volunteers working on a handful of ballot measures to an essential resource for voters, media, and researchers. Ballotpedia is a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving the public interest in creating an educated, engaged electorate and building a strong, healthy democracy. For free access to 600,000+ encyclopedic, professionally authored, and curated articles, visit Ballotpedia.

