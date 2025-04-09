Boys & Girls Club Organizations Across Indiana Experience Remarkable Impact Of $30 Million Lilly Endowment Inc. Grant

Historic Investment Fuels Growth, Enhances Programs and Increases Access for Thousands of Young People Statewide

INDIANAPOLIS, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With thanks to the support of a $30 million grant from Lilly Endowment through its Strengthening Youth Programs in Indiana initiative, 31 Boys & Girls Club organizations across Indiana have experienced unprecedented growth and impact, providing more opportunities for thousands of young people across the state.

In 2022, Boys & Girls Club of America received a historic $30 million grant from Lilly Endowment to enhance support for Indiana's youth through safe spaces, caring mentors and life-changing experiences. This grant, the largest single foundation gift in BGCA's history, helped BGCA work with 31 Boys & Girls Clubs in Indiana to develop a five-year strategic plan. Also, the grant provided support for high-quality programs at 117 Clubhouses, staff training and renovation projects to better serve kids and teens in communities across the state.

"This investment is about building a stronger future for Indiana's youth right here in our local communities," said Joe Jordan, CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northeast Indiana. "We are serving more kids than ever before and also setting them up for long-term success by providing safe spaces, guidance and life-changing experiences that will shape their futures."

Since receiving support through the grant, which was made in 2022, Boys & Girls Club organizations in Indiana have significantly expanded their presence and services. Standout achievements include:



More than 40 new Clubs have been established statewide, increasing access to vital youth programs.

The number of youths served has grown to 51,000 and counting, an increase of more than 11,000 in just two years.

A commitment to trauma-informed care has helped nearly 3,000 staff members at 31 youth organizations receive training in the last year alone.

School-based Club sites have grown to nearly 170 statewide, reflecting a 33% increase from the previous year. More than 9,000 teens are now actively engaged in Club programs, marking an increase of 2,000 teens working toward great futures.

The $30 million grant also supported the development of new sites and strengthened programming across Indiana. They include a new site at Boys & Girls Clubs of Bloomington, a new teen center at Boys & Girls Clubs Northern Indiana Corridor, and the continuation of summer camp programming at Boys & Girls Clubs of La Porte County, among others.

"The support from Lilly Endowment has been truly transformative for Boys & Girls Club organizations across Indiana," said Lisa Anastasi, Executive Vice President and Chief Development & External Relations Officer of Boys & Girls Clubs of America. "With this historic investment, we've expanded our reach, enhanced program quality and provided more young people with the resources and mentorship they need to thrive. This partnership is not just about growing numbers, it's about creating great futures for Indiana's youth today and for generations to come."

Additionally, in May of 2024, Clubs throughout Indiana held a statewide day of service as part of the national partnership with BGCA. More than 160 Club locations, serving approximately 100,000 youth, participated in this initiative. Club youth, ages five to 18, joined leadership and volunteers to make a positive impact by planting more than 120 trees statewide. This effort enhanced community greenery while symbolizing personal well-being and growth.

The impact of Lilly Endowment's generosity will continue to shape the future of Boys & Girls Club organizations in Indiana, ensuring that more youth have access to safe, supportive environments where they can learn, grow and thrive. With expanded programs, increased access and a strong commitment to holistic youth development, BGCA and its Indiana Club organizations remain dedicated to empowering the next generation. As this transformative work progresses, the investment in Indiana's youth today will create lasting benefits for communities across the state for years to come.

For additional information on Boys & Girls Clubs of Indiana, and its collection of 31 Club organizations, please visit . To learn more about the resources provided to Indiana youth, visit /resources .

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For more than 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America ( BGCA ) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles. Over 5,400 Clubs serve more than 3 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. The national headquarters is located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and X .

