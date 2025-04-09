TRANSMISSION LAUNCHES NEW BRAND STORYTELLING CAPABILITY TO EVOLVE B2B MARKETING, ACQUIRES EARNEST AGENCY

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We're leveraging storytelling as a critical advantage for our clients because audience behaviors and the places buyers consume media are changing," said Ricky Abbott, Transmission President. "The rapid emergence of AI has increased brand importance, and, now more than ever, intersecting brand to demand with human connection is paramount."

Global B2B marketing agency partners with Story + Strategy and Sub-Genre to inform new capability.

The capability will be led internally by Abbott, alongside Transmission's VP, Global Growth, David Reid, and Heather Barrett, Sr. Director of Strategy and Planning. Advisory partners include Story + Strategy and Sub Genre.

"We've adopted a first-mover mindset to execute a bold vision by building the first fully integrated B2B brand storytelling consortium, " explained Reid. "Transmission is embracing everything that story can touch including shows, podcasts, film, editorial, creators and branded content by applying an entire solution set with storytelling at the core. There's nothing else like it out there in B2B."

Earlier this quarter, Transmission acquired Earnest, a B2B marketing agency with outposts in London and NY. Chris Wilson, former Earnest CEO, moves to the position of EMEA Managing Director at Transmission. The united agency now boasts an impressive list of 100+ B2B clients worldwide.

About Transmission

Transmission is a leading B2B marketing agency with a mission to help businesses grow through innovative, results-driven marketing strategies. With a global presence and offices in London, Wroclaw, San Francisco, Dallas, New York, Singapore, Delhi and Sydney, Transmission combines strategic thinking, creativity, and execution to create lasting impact for B2B clients across a wide range of industries. The agency is the largest global independent B2B agency in the world.

