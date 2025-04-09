Help At Home Expands Home Care Services In Central Indiana

Transactions Reinforce Company's Leading Market Position in the State

CHICAGO, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Help at Home, the leading national provider of innovative, in-home person-centered care, announced today the acquisitions of two Indiana-based home care organizations, LovAbility Home Care and BB's Heaven on Earth Home Care Services. The addition of the two organizations strengthens Help at Home's capacity to serve the state's aging-in-place population in central Indiana.

As the state's leading personal care service provider, the company is well-positioned to meet the growing demand for quality in-home care services. More than one million Indiana residents 65 and older, many with complex chronic needs and disabilities, can benefit from in-home care as they age-in-place in their own homes, as safely and as independently as possible.

"Both LovAbility Home Care and BB's Heaven on Earth Home Care Services have been providing high-quality, home care services in the central Indiana community for many years," said Indiana Market Leader Shelbie Kuhn. "We're excited about expanding our deep-rooted culture of caring environment as we continue our mission to provide quality care for vulnerable populations who want to age-in-place in their own homes. We want to extend a warm welcome to our new caregivers, clients and payer partners as we work together to 'Do More for More" in the great state of Indiana."

Help at Home's innovative population health approach focuses on connecting home care to health care for clients across the communities it serves to impact quality and cost outcomes, supporting populations who want to age in place in their own homes.

About Help at Home

Help at Home is the leading national provider of high-quality home care services offering innovative programs designed to help seniors and underserved complex chronic populations remain healthy in their homes. As of September 2024, Help at Home operated more than 200 branch locations across 11 states and provided in-home personal care and extended care services to 70,000 clients with the help of more 60,000 highly trained and compassionate caregivers. Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Chicago, Ill., Help at Home has 50 years of operating experience in the home care industry. For more information about Help at Home, visit helpathome. For more information about partnerships from Help at Home, visit

