Germany Hair Colour Market Forecast And Opportunities To 2030: Rising Demand For Natural And Ammonia-Free Formulations, Increasing Competition From Organic And Niche Brands
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|88
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$1.29 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$1.86 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.3%
|Regions Covered
|Germany
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1. Product Overview
1.2. Key Highlights of the Report
1.3. Market Coverage
1.4. Market Segments Covered
1.5. Research Tenure Considered
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Market Overview
3.2. Market Forecast
3.3. Key Regions
3.4. Key Segments
4. Voice of Customer Analysis
4.1. Brand Awareness
4.2. Factor Influencing Purchase Decision
5. Germany Hair Colour Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Product Market Share Analysis (Permanent, Semi-Permanent, Temporary Hair Colour)
5.2.2. By Type Market Share Analysis (Liquid, Cream Others)
5.2.3. By Sales Channel Market Share Analysis (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Departmental Stores, Online, Others)
5.2.4. By Regional Market Share Analysis
5.2.5. By Top 5 Companies Market Share Analysis, Others (2024)
5.3. Germany Hair Colour Market Mapping & Opportunity Assessment
5.3.1. By Product Market Mapping & Opportunity Assessment
5.3.2. By Type Market Mapping & Opportunity Assessment
5.3.3. By Sales Channel Market Mapping & Opportunity Assessment
5.3.4. By Region Market Mapping & Opportunity Assessment
6. Germany Permanent Hair Colour Market Outlook
7. Germany Semi-Permanent Hair Colour Market Outlook
8. Germany Temporary Hair Colour Market Outlook
9. Market Dynamics
9.1. Drivers
9.2. Challenges
10. Market Trends & Developments
11. SWOT Analysis
12. Germany Economic Profile
13. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. Company Profiles
- Avon Cosmetics GmbH L'Oreal Deutschland GmbH Revlon Consumer Products LLC Conair LLC Aroma Company GmbH Estee Lauder Companies GmbH Coty Inc. Davines Deutschland GmbH Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Kao Corporation
15. Strategic Recommendations
15.1. Key Focus Areas
15.2. Target Type
15.3. Target Sales Channel
