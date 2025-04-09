GARY GREEN GAMING SECURES STRATEGIC CASINO PROPERTY AT THE WORLD's MOST CRITICAL LITHIUM SITE

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Gary Green GamingTM, a name long associated with transformational plays in the gaming and hospitality sector, has entered into a binding agreement to acquire the only casino adjacent to the Thacker Pass lithium mine-widely recognized as the most vital lithium deposit on the planet.This move strategically positions Gary Green Gaming at the epicenter of a $3.5+ billion energy infrastructure boom, catalyzed by Lithium Americas' $2.93 billion investment and General Motors' $650 million commitment. Thacker Pass is projected to supply up to 25% of the world's lithium demand, fueling the electric vehicle and clean energy markets for decades to come.“This is not just a casino acquisition-it's a stake in the next great American boomtown,” said Gary Green, Founder of Gary Green Gaming.“We're embedding ourselves into the foundational geography of the global energy transition.”The Project:“Electric Wild West” Meets Strategic Asset PlayGary Green Gaming will redevelop and expand the legacy 'Say When Casino' into a comprehensive entertainment and hospitality hub designed to serve the thousands of miners, engineers, executives, and contractors converging on Thacker Pass.Development plans include:.Expansion and redesign of the existing roadhouse-style casino into a modern-day glitter place.A 24-hour restaurant designed for shift-workers, travelers, and locals.A boutique hotel for business and leisure guests as well as temporary housing for miners.A major entertainment complex and broadcast-recording center, poised to become the media hub for lithium-related coverage as well as a showcase for national music acts..A shopping district targeting the needs of thousands of incoming workers and support staff while enhancing availability to the existing population“In all our years of development, this represents the most compelling convergence of market timing, location exclusivity, and scalable demand we've ever seen,” Green added.“That's why we're buying it directly.”First Mover Advantage in an Untapped MarketAs the only entertainment, casino and hospitality complex within close proximity to this historic mining initiative, Gary Green Gaming commands complete market share for entertainment, lodging, and dining in the region-a built-in monopoly amid exponential population and capital inflow.“We see this not as a gamble, but a guaranteed play. Lithium is the new oil, and we're building the infrastructure for its human side-the place where business gets done, where workers unwind, and where the culture of this new economy gets defined,” said Green.________________________________________HIGHLIGHTS.Exclusive Location: Only entertainment property (and full gaming license) within direct proximity to Thacker Pass.Multi-Sector Demand: Target audience includes miners, engineers, corporate leadership, service workers, travelers, media, truckers, and locals.Integrated Vertical: Gaming, hospitality, media, retail, and F&B all in one scalable operational location.Fast-Track Development: Redevelopment begins immediately, leveraging existing operations.Visionary Leadership: Led by Gary Green, with decades of success creating and marketing profitable, unconventional gaming and entertainment destinations, the group includes cross-industry superstars for each business unit of the projectAbout Gary Green GamingTMGary Green Gaming is a trailblazer in the American gaming landscape, with a portfolio known for bold acquisitions, revitalized destinations, and a proven ability to recognize overlooked assets and unlock exponential value.

