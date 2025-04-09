403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Studies: Choline improves cognition, neurodevelopment
(MENAFN) A vital organic compound often overlooked in discussions of nutrition, choline, is gaining recognition for its significant role in human health, particularly in cognitive function and neurodevelopment. While not classified as a vitamin or mineral, choline is essential for the healthy functioning of the nervous system, according to emerging scientific evidence.
Studies suggest that increased choline intake may lead to a range of benefits, including improved cognitive performance and potential protection against neurodevelopmental disorders such as attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and dyslexia.
Research also indicates choline's crucial role in neurodevelopment. One study found that babies born to mothers who supplemented with choline during pregnancy exhibited higher information processing speeds, a key indicator of healthy cognitive functioning.
Scientists are now calling choline a wonder-nutrient that has been largely underestimated in its importance for overall health. The question now being raised is whether individuals are consuming sufficient amounts of this critical compound.
Choline's natural sources and recommended intake levels are areas of ongoing research and public health interest.
Studies suggest that increased choline intake may lead to a range of benefits, including improved cognitive performance and potential protection against neurodevelopmental disorders such as attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and dyslexia.
Research also indicates choline's crucial role in neurodevelopment. One study found that babies born to mothers who supplemented with choline during pregnancy exhibited higher information processing speeds, a key indicator of healthy cognitive functioning.
Scientists are now calling choline a wonder-nutrient that has been largely underestimated in its importance for overall health. The question now being raised is whether individuals are consuming sufficient amounts of this critical compound.
Choline's natural sources and recommended intake levels are areas of ongoing research and public health interest.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment