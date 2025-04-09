Former Crate And Barrel CGI Leader Joins 3D Cloud As Executive Director For Office And Home Furnishings

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 3D Cloud, the leader in 3D product visualization and configuration for enterprise retailers and manufacturers, is bringing on Geoffrey Mark, former Crate and Barrel Director of CGI Strategy and Operations, as Executive Director for Home Furnishings and Office. During his time at Crate and Barrel, Mark helped the company shift approaches to product imagery from photography to 3D technologies, driving significant revenue and operational efficiency.

While at Crate and Barrel, his efforts produced millions of photorealistic images and tens of thousands of 3D product models. He built partnerships with over 25 vendors to improve image quality and accuracy, introduced new digital product visualization tools, spearheaded cost-saving initiatives that reduced 3D modeling expenses by 43%, and streamlined digital asset production.

In his new role at 3D Cloud, he will help retailers and manufacturers move away from managing 3D product catalogs in spreadsheets and toward more sustainable, scalable platform-based 3D digital asset management.

"We're excited to have Geoff on the team," said Beck Besecker, CEO and Co-Founder of 3D Cloud. "He understands the challenges our clients face because he's been in their shoes. He was early to 3D commerce and brings a rare mix of creativity, industry expertise, and leadership to this role."

"I'm thrilled to join this team of specialists who have solved so many of the challenges that I encountered during my time at Crate and Barrel," said Mark. "3D Cloud is committed to improving both the customer experience and internal processes, and I look forward to helping our clients succeed."

