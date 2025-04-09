Southstate Issues 2025 Corporate Stewardship Report

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "At SouthState, we believe in serving our customers and teammates with integrity while being accountable to our shareholders and investors. We focus on meaningful and lasting relationships with community-based and nonprofit organizations to help us serve our communities," said LeDon Jones, director of Corporate Stewardship. "In 2024, we had record numbers of team member volunteer hours, which demonstrates our passion and dedication to serving our neighbors and the cities where we live and work."

Highlights of the 2025 CS report include:

Commitment to Community:



Made $5.75 billion in CRA-eligible loans.

Recorded a 24 percent increase in employee volunteer hours, totaling 19,047 hours with 1,028 different organizations.

Awarded 2,393 organizations grants and contributions, totaling $7.1 million.

Extended $401 million in community development loans.

Invested $54.7 million to foster economic development and affordable housing projects. Provided $670 million in affordable lending mortgage loan programs.

Commitment to Colleagues:



Provided $242,000 in financial assistance to 166 team members through The Sunshine Fund, a 501(c)(3) organization funded by bank and employee contributions, to assist employees with unexpected financial hardships. Continued the ReMARKable Leader program, an immersive 9-month program designed to cultivate internal high-potential leaders to take the next step in their career development. To date, 61 of our team members have graduated from the program, and they continue to contribute in new and unique ways to our Company.

Commitment to Corporate Stewardship:



Maintained a tenured and diverse board of directors. Fifty percent of the Board has CEO-level experience, and 33 percent have senior executive experience at financial institutions.

Maintained a diverse workforce that reflects the communities in which we operate, with 14.78 percent Black or African American and 7.78 percent Hispanic/Latino team members. Continued an "Infoship" program, a virtual program that exposes college students to diverse careers in banking, facilitated by SouthState senior leaders.

Commitment to Environmental Resourcefulness:



Ongoing investment in technology that enables customers and team members to access digital solutions for their needs. With 58 percent of accounts receiving eStatements, the bank's reduced environmental impact includes the following highlights:



1.28 million gallons of water saved



1.08 million pounds of CO2 emissions saved



70,000 pounds of solid waste reduction 22.3 acres of forest saved

SouthState's Corporate Stewardship Report and more information are available on the bank's Corporate Stewardship page .

SouthState Corporation (NYSE: SSB ) is a financial services company headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida. SouthState Bank, N.A., the company's nationally chartered bank subsidiary, provides consumer, commercial, mortgage and wealth management solutions to more than 1.5 million customers throughout Florida, Texas, the Carolinas, Georgia, Colorado, Alabama, and Virginia. The bank also serves clients nationwide through its correspondent banking division. Additional information is available at SouthStateBank.

