Venbrook Group Expands Benefits Division To Support Growth, Names Alison Myers President Of New Practice

LOS ANGELES, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Venbrook Group LLC ("Venbrook"), one of the fastest growing independently owned insurance brokerage, claims, and risk management consulting companies in the U.S., today announced a new Corporate Benefits & Specialty Health division, an expansion of the firm's Employee Benefits practice which also includes International Travel and Student Insurance. Alison Myers ("Myers") has been named the new President of Corporate Benefits & Specialty Health. She was most recently Executive Vice President of the firm's Employee Benefits Practice.

Venbrook's former Employee Benefits Practice, including International Travel and Student Insurance, experienced significant growth over the past several years under Myers's leadership, in both reach and services. In her expanded role as President of the new division, Myers will develop and execute a national growth strategy that expands into new and existing markets across Employee Benefits, International Travel, and Student insurance. She will continue to build strategic partnerships to deliver comprehensive, high-impact benefits programs and wellness solutions tailored for her corporate and specialty clients.

"I'm honored to lead Venbrook's Corporate Benefits & Specialty Health division at such a pivotal time in our growth journey," said Myers. "We've aligned with some of the most respected consulting minds in the industry to help our clients design programs that truly support the wellbeing of their people-while staying financially sustainable. It's about delivering meaningful impact for both our clients and the bottom line."

"Alison has been a big part of our success story since she joined the company 4 years ago," said Jason Turner, Founder and CEO at Venbrook. "I am thrilled to have her lead this new division."

About Venbrook ®

Venbrook Group, LLC is a holding company with subsidiaries engaged in retail broking, wholesale broking, programs, and claims services. Venbrook's team of experts and industry specialists partner with their clients to manage their risks, create security, promote growth, and add value by delivering best-in-class insurance products and programs. Venbrook is headquartered in Los Angeles, with various locations across the country. For more information, please visit m.

Media Contact

Rhonda Turner

408.316.9077

[email protected]

SOURCE Venbrook Group, LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED