The 'Father Of Modern Food And Drug Law,' Peter Hutt, Joins EVŌQ Nano Board Of Directors

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Peter's deep regulatory expertise and healthcare policy leadership make him an invaluable addition to our board," said Shaun Rothwell, CEO of EVŌQ Nano. "His guidance will be instrumental as we expand therapeutic and medical device options for our lead asset, EVQ-218, and look to other industries as well."

During his tenure as Chief Counsel for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Hutt transformed the agency's regulatory approach by shifting from litigation-focused enforcement to a modern administrative law framework. His accomplishments include creating the nutrition label format still used today, establishing cost-effective compliance tools, and drafting landmark legislation such as the Drug Listing Act and Medical Device Amendments.

"I'm honored to join EVŌQ Nano during this exciting phase of development," said Hutt. "The broad application of this innovative technology has tremendous potential to address significant public health challenges, particularly in combating infectious disease. EVŌQ Nano's groundbreaking technology addresses numerous challenges associated with the limitations of nanomaterials in realizing their full potential."

Hutt brings over six decades of food and drug law expertise, currently serving as Retired Partner in Residence for Covington & Burling LLP. Throughout his career, he has represented major trade associations and guided countless companies through regulatory processes. His influence extends to academia, having taught Food and Drug Law at Harvard Law School since 1994 and co-authored the leading casebook in the field. With over 175 published articles and book chapters on health policy, more than 100 Congressional testimonies, and service on numerous advisory boards including the National Academy of Medicine, Hutt brings unparalleled expertise to EVŌQ Nano.

The company's initiatives span multiple sectors:

Advancing Therapeutic Antimicrobial Solutions

EVŌQ Bio has developed an inhaled therapeutic using the nanoparticle EVQ-218 for the treatment of pulmonary bacterial infections in patients with cystic fibrosis, in partnership with the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. The company recently completed a successful Pre-Investigational New Drug (pre-IND) meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is confidently advancing toward Phase I clinical trials.

Arming Medical Devices With Antimicrobial Properties

EVŌQ MedTech integrates EVQ-218's antimicrobial capabilities into medical devices to defend against a broad spectrum of contaminants like bacteria and fungi. The team is collaborating with leading catheter manufacturers with the aim of curbing healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), impacting more than 1 million hospital patients annually.

Safe, Sustainable Antimicrobial Treatment for Textiles & Surfaces

FUZE Technologies serves the textile, hospitality, fitness, and workspace industries. Its antimicrobial technology approved by the Environmental Protection Agency is free of chemicals, toxicity, and environmental waste. FUZE is working with some of the world's most notable brands, including Nike, Adidas, the New England Patriots, Marriott, and Hilton.

Expanding Into New Frontiers

Beyond its current applications, EVŌQ Nano's technology platform has the potential to impact multiple industries. In the energy sector: protecting critical infrastructure against corrosion while boosting battery performance and longevity. In agriculture: combating plant pathogens and enhancing food safety throughout the supply chain.

About EVŌQ Nano

EVŌQ Nano is a nanoscience company that engineers novel nanoparticles for the life, materials, and textile science industries. The company's multi-patented, high-volume laser nanofabrication process creates uniform, sub-10 nm nanoparticles with distinct surface chemistry. These properties represent a significant advancement in nanoscience with the potential for a wide range of applications. To learn more, visit evoqnano .

