Navigate360 Expands Market Leading End-To-End Emergency Management Solution To Empower Schools & First Responders

RICHFIELD, Ohio, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- When every second counts, time equals life. Schools and first responders need the right tools to act immediately, and Navigate360 has enhanced its comprehensive, end-to-end safety management system to support them. This integrated solution streamlines emergency planning, response, and reunification, helping schools and communities take decisive action in critical decisions.

A Collaborative Approach to School Safety

Effective emergency response depends on coordination, speed, and clarity. Working closely with schools, first responders, and technology partners, Navigate360 removes obstacles that can slow critical decision-making and limit communication. Navigate360's latest enhancements improve communication, simplify incident management processes, and ensure emergency plans are followed with fidelity and without delay.

"True school safety isn't just about having the right tools-it's about ensuring they work seamlessly together when every second counts," said JP Guilbault, CEO of Navigate360. "By integrating technology, training, and real-world implementation, we're empowering schools and first responders to act with confidence and precision. Safety isn't a static goal-it requires continuous innovation, collaboration, and a commitment to eliminating barriers that keep our schools safe."

An Integrated System Designed for Real-World Emergencies

Emergency preparedness goes beyond having the right features – it's about ensuring systems and people work together seamlessly in real-world situations. To support effective implementation, the system is designed to integrate with school safety training programs and emergency drills, ensuring that staff, students, and first responders are familiar with response protocols and facilities before a crisis occurs. Navigate360's modular emergency management platform provides an intuitive, end-to-end solution that goes beyond regulatory requirements, and is compliant with policies that includes Alyssa's Law, while helping schools conduct, track, and evaluate their emergency operating plans and security audits.

"Effective emergency management requires more than just technology-it demands solutions that are intuitive, reliable, and built for real-world scenarios," said Jami Klotz, Chief Product Officer of Navigate360. "By working closely with schools and safety experts, we ensure that every enhancement supports not only rapid response, but also ongoing training and preparedness. Our goal is to provide schools with the tools and insights they need to execute their safety plans with confidence and precision."

Enhancements Focused on Speed & Efficiency

As part of its commitment to improving school safety, Navigate360 continues to refine and enhance its platform with new capabilities designed to make emergency response faster and more effective:



Enhanced Alarm & Visibility Tools – A centralized dashboard displaying active alarms across multiple buildings, ensuring greater situational awareness.

Intelligent Emergency Response Integration – Real-time, audible and silent alerts, direct communication with first responders, and actionable operation mapping and location data.

Advanced Drill Management – Comprehensive tracking and reporting to help schools stay prepared and compliant. Improved App Functionality – A simplified interface for quick, discreet, and decisive action in emergencies.

Technology & Community Partnerships Enhancing School Safety

Navigate360's system integrates trusted emergency response technologies to improve communication and coordination between schools, response teams, and first responders:



911Cellular + Navigate360 : Providing one-button activation, immediate notification, and multi-modality communication via app and wearable badge.

CRG (Critical Response Group) + Navigate360 : Simple and modern visual communication and mapping tools, usable under stress, to coordinate both outside and inside a building.

Sandy Hook Promise + Navigate360 : A holistic solution to school violence prevention focused on education, anonymous reporting technology, and crisis intervention.

Comprehensive School Threat Assessment Guidelines (CSTAG) + Navigate360: A holistic technology and training program helping prepare school teams to use and apply the leading evidence-based school threat assessment program. National Association of School Resource Officers (NASRO) + Navigate360 : Education focused programs raising awareness and understanding of the importance of human-centric training and how to integrate technologies seamlessly into existing and evolving safety procedures in today's schools.

About Navigate360

Navigate360 is the nation's leading provider of safety solutions for schools, offering comprehensive, research-backed solutions that span the full spectrum of safety, from prevention and preparation to response and recovery. Trusted by thousands of schools nationwide, Navigate360 is committed to fostering safer learning environments through innovation and partnership. For more information, visit .

For media inquiries please contact Basheer Mohamed at [email protected]

SOURCE Navigate360

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED