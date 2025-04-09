Invest In Others Charitable Foundation Strengthens Leadership Team With Strategic Promotions, Welcomes Head Of Marketing & Communications

Jessica Dunham becomes Chief Operating Officer & Faith Bitterman named Director of Programs

Emily Burns Perryman joins as Head of Marketing & Communications

BOSTON, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Invest in Others Charitable Foundation ("IiO"), a nonprofit organization dedicated to amplifying, celebrating, and inspiring the charitable work of the financial services community, announced today two promotions and the addition of a Head of Marketing & Communications to its leadership team.



Jessica Dunham, MA, MBA has been elevated to Chief Operating Officer, from Vice President of Programs and Operations. She first joined IiO as Director of Programs and Communications in June 2014 and served as Vice President of Programs and Operations since January 2021. Ms. Dunham was the organization's second hire, and since then, she has helped triple annual revenue, strengthen program engagement by 500%, and increase funds awarded to charity from 20% of revenue to 50% of revenue. In her new role as COO of IiO, she will be responsible for overseeing and optimizing IiO's day-to-day operations to ensure they align with the organization's mission, values, and strategic objectives, along with oversight of the organization's operational budget and portfolio of programs. Ms. Dunham began her career working in alumni relations and fundraising for Bentley University.

Faith Bitterman has been named Director of Programs, after having joined IiO in August 2023 as Project Manager assisting in administering its programs and planning its annual galas. As Director of Programs, Ms. Bitterman will play a key role in executing the organization's new three-year strategic plan by overseeing and improving the operation of its programs. Prior to IiO, Ms. Bitterman worked for the American Medical Association Foundation, where she was Advancement Manager and began her tenure as Program and Development Coordinator. In addition, Emily Burns Perryman, APR, MA has joined IiO as Head of Marketing and Communications. She will manage all marketing and communications initiatives, and strengthen brand experience integration across all marketing, development, and programming functions. Ms. Perryman will also lead the targeted outreach and communications efforts outlined in the organization's three-year strategic plan. She was previously Manager of Public Relations and Communications at Inspira Financial, Senior Marketing Director at TechBridge Inc., and Vice President of Marketing and Communications at Daemen University.

"We are so grateful to be in a position where we are growing, and able to expand our efforts to amplify and contribute to the good work that financial advisors do in their communities," said Barkley Payne, President and CEO of Invest in Others Charitable Foundation . "Jessica and Faith are indispensable members of our team who care deeply about our mission, and in their new roles, they are using their experience to help us achieve our three-year strategic plan. Emily's expertise in marketing and communications will be critical for ensuring brand awareness and visibility as we further expand our base of support."

