Tri Pointe Homes Names Scott Pasternak As Division President To Lead Next Era Of Growth In Orange County-Los Angeles

IRVINE, Calif., April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE: TPH), one of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., today announced the promotion of Scott Pasternak to division president of Tri Pointe Homes Orange County-Los Angeles. Succeeding longtime executive and industry leader Tom Grable, Pasternak brings nearly 27 years of industry experience to his new appointment, bolstered by a background in land acquisition, finance, development, and operations, as well as a strong devotion to team culture, customer experience, and long-term growth.

“Scott brings a rare combination of strategic leadership and operational depth that makes him an ideal leader for this next chapter in Tri Pointe's Orange County-Los Angeles division,” said Doug Bauer, Tri Pointe Homes Chief Executive Officer.“Scott doesn't just understand the business-he understands how to move it forward. His track record reflects the kind of focus, integrity, and long-term thinking that will continue to elevate Tri Pointe and advance our position throughout Southern California.”

Pasternak joined Tri Pointe Homes as vice president of finance in 2015 with responsibilities that comprised all financial operations, including financial planning and reporting, asset management and underwriting, and land banking. He most recently served as senior vice president of business operations, where he oversaw the division's land acquisition, entitlement, development, and finance efforts, and collaborated closely with leaders across construction, project management, and strategic planning. In his new role, he will guide the full spectrum of the division's operations, from land and construction to sales and marketing and customer care, with a focus on driving performance, strengthening culture, and elevating the homebuyer experience.

“It is an enormous privilege to take the helm of Tri Pointe's Orange County-Los Angeles division, and I am honored to step into this role and carry forward the momentum we have created,” said Pasternak.“With a foundation of excellence and a talented team, I see tremendous opportunity to drive greater impact, sharpen our competitive edge, and continue cultivating our spirit of innovation and collaboration.”

Pasternak's career includes leadership roles at Ryland Homes and PulteGroup, including as vice president of finance for Ryland's largest division in Houston and regional controller at Pulte. He began his professional journey as a CPA and auditor at Ernst & Young and currently serves on the board of directors for the Building Industry Association of Southern California's (BIASC) Orange County Chapter. He holds a bachelor's degree in economics and management from Albion College in Michigan.

Pasternak succeeds longtime division president Tom Grable, who has retired after more than 15 years of transformative leadership with Tri Pointe Homes. Since joining the company in 2010, Grable helped shape its regional growth strategy and company culture while serving as a leading voice for housing policy reform across California.

“I have always believed this business is about relationships and building trust with our customers, communities, and team members,” said Grable.“Tri Pointe Homes has given me the opportunity to do that on an extraordinary scale. I am incredibly proud of what we have built and grateful for the people I have worked alongside.”

Grable's distinguished career includes senior leadership roles at William Lyon Homes, Beazer Homes, and Watt Homes, as well as extensive contributions to policy advocacy through BIASC, the California Building Industry Association (CBIA), and the Los Angeles County Business Federation (BizFed). In 2024, he was honored with the Spirit of Life® Award by City of Hope's Construction Industries Alliance for his philanthropic leadership and impact.

“Tom's contributions to Tri Pointe Homes and the industry are immeasurable,” said Tom Mitchell, Tri Pointe Homes Chief Operating Officer.“He helped shape our Southern California operations and mentored so many rising leaders along the way-including Scott. We thank him deeply and are excited to see Scott lead the division into its next chapter."

