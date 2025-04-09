Reversinglabs Selected As A 2025 SC Awards Finalist

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ReversingLabs Spectra IntelligenceTM Recognized for Best Threat Intelligence Technology

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReversingLabs (RL), the trusted name in file and software security, today announced that RL Spectra Intelligence has been recognized as a 2025 finalist in the Threat Intelligence category for the 2025 SC Media's SC Awards. The SC Awards, now in its 28th year, recognize the solutions, organizations, and individuals that have demonstrated outstanding achievement in advancing the security of information systems.

“As threat actors continue developing more sophisticated malware and advanced delivery techniques, many security teams struggle to keep up-often relying on threat intelligence that is inaccurate, outdated, or too vague to act on,” said Mario Vuksan, CEO and Co-founder of ReversingLabs.“For over 15 years, ReversingLabs has been dedicated to filling this gap by providing the world's largest Threat Repository of more than 422B pieces of malware and goodware to assist organizations with the most immediate, credible, and trusted threat intelligence and advanced malware detection. Having Spectra Intelligence named an SC Awards finalist is an honor and strong validation of this work and amplifies our success in delivering timely, actionable intelligence that empowers businesses to stay ahead of today's advanced threats.”

RL Spectra Intelligence delivers high-fidelity, orchestration-ready file and network threat intelligence backed by its threat repository of malware and goodware that is continuously updated-every day, 20 million files are analyzed, and 3 million pieces of malware are curated. Currently, the repository contains more than 422 billion searchable files (23.92 PB) and is growing by roughly 17 billion per quarter. In 2024, RL added 67 billion files to its threat repository.

At a time when companies require visibility into the software that powers their businesses, Spectra Intelligence delivers prescriptive file and network insights with verified threat classification-empowering fast, confident action. In 2024, Spectra Threat Intelligence identified 624 million malicious URLs, 26 percent more than it detected in 2023. Over this same period, it collected 163 million domains, up 116 percent over 2023. Of these domains, Spectra Intelligence identified 78 million that were malicious.

“From the rise of generative AI attacks to breaches exploiting third-party access and non-human credentials, the past year has reminded us that cybersecurity needs to be about innovations that help enterprises pivot, adapt, and thrive in a threat landscape that changes by the hour,” said Tom Spring, Senior Editorial Director, SC Media.

“Being named an SC Awards finalist is a recognition not only of technical innovation, but of a shared commitment to making the digital world safer,” Spring said.“It's inspiring to see how this year's community of finalists-across identity, cloud, data protection, and beyond-is pushing forward together, united by purpose.”

The 2025 SC Awards entries were evaluated across 33 specialty categories by a distinguished panel of judges , comprised of cybersecurity professionals, industry leaders, and members of the CyberRisk Alliance CISO community, representing sectors such as healthcare, financial services, education, and technology.

Find ReversingLabs and the full list of 2025 finalists on SC Media's website: . For additional details on ReversingLabs Spectra Intelligence, click here .

About CyberRisk Alliance

CyberRisk Alliance provides business intelligence that helps the cybersecurity ecosystem connect, share knowledge, accelerate careers, and make smarter and faster decisions. Through our trusted information brands, network of experts, and more than 250 innovative annual events we provide cybersecurity professionals with actionable insights and act as a powerful extension of cybersecurity marketing teams. Our brands include SC Media, the Official Cybersecurity Summits, Security Weekly, InfoSec World, Identiverse, CyberRisk Collaborative, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, LaunchTech Communications, TECHEXPO Top Secret and CyberRisk TV.

Learn more at .

About ReversingLabs

ReversingLabs is the trusted name in file and software security. We provide the modern cybersecurity platform to verify and deliver safe binaries. Trusted by the Fortune 500 and leading cybersecurity vendors, RL Spectra Core powers the software supply chain and file security insights, tracking over 422 billion searchable files daily with the ability to deconstruct full software binaries in seconds to minutes. Only ReversingLabs provides that final exam to determine whether a single file or full software binary presents a risk to your organization and your customers.

