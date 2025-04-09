Stargaze Adds Award-Winning Sports Broadcasting Icon And NFL Veteran Mike Golic To Advisory Board

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Former ESPN Host of Groundbreaking“Mike & Mike” Radio Show Brings Decades of Sports and Media Insight to Platform Ahead of 2025 Relaunch

LOS ANGELES, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stargaze Entertainment Group Inc. (“Stargaze” or the“Company”) (OTC PK: STGZ), a content creation and social platform designed to redefine talent discovery, has appointed legendary sports broadcaster and former NFL defensive lineman Mike Golic to its Advisory Board. Golic is widely recognized for co-hosting ESPN's award-winning“Mike & Mike” radio show, a nationally syndicated program that ran for nearly two decades and was simulcast on ESPN2 and ESPN News, helping to redefine sports talk for a national audience. As an advisor, Golic will support Stargaze's efforts to expand its presence among athletes, sports personalities, and fans while contributing to platform development and partnership strategy.

“Mike Golic has been a household name in the sports world for several decades, not just as a player, but as one of the most respected voices in sports broadcasting –now he brings his unique perspective to Stargaze, blending deep connection to his broadcasting career and his professional NFL football career that helped define contemporary sports television and talk radio,” said Steve Mandell, CEO of Stargaze.“His insight, industry knowledge, and track record in both sports media and professional football make him a perfect fit for our team as we continue to shape the future of talent discovery.”

While playing with the Philadelphia Eagles, Golic decided to begin his television career with a weekly segment on the“Randall Cunningham Show,” which earned him a Mid-Atlantic Region Emmy Award. Following his playing career, Golic held several other broadcasting stints before rising to national prominence as co-host of the popular“Mike & Mike” radio show alongside Mike Greenberg from 2000 to 2017. The show became a staple for morning sports fans across the country and helped transform the sports talk genre with its blend of sharp analysis, humor, and camaraderie. The program's influence was later recognized with inductions into both the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Broadcasting Hall of Fame and the National Radio Hall of Fame. Additionally, the“Off Mikes” animated segments from“Mike & Mike” won a Sports Emmy Award. Today, Golic co-hosts a daily sports show,“Gojo and Golic,” with his son Mike Golic Jr. and calls NFL games for Westwood One Radio.

Previously, Golic played nine seasons in the NFL with the Houston Oilers, Philadelphia Eagles, and Miami Dolphins, appearing in over 100 games and establishing himself as a standout defensive player. In addition to his professional sports and broadcasting career, Golic has made appearances in television and film projects including the movie“Valentine's Day,”“Guiding Light,” and the ESPN poker drama“Tilt.” He has lent his voice and personality to numerous national ad campaigns for brands such as Domino's Pizza, Bass Pro Shops, Dr. Pepper, and IKEA.

“I've always believed in building real connections between athletes and fans and Stargaze is doing that in an entirely new way,” said Golic.“The platform the Stargaze team is developing has the potential to change the media, entertainment, and sports landscape for the better, and I'm excited to help guide their mission to create greater access and opportunity for the next generation of talent.”

Originally launched as Scenebot Stage in 2016, the platform, now known as Stargaze, aims to create a more transparent and accessible pathway for aspiring entertainers to break into film, television, stage, and music. To date, Stargaze has facilitated nearly 1,000 career breakthroughs by connecting emerging talent with industry professionals.

The refreshed app, developed in collaboration with Big Human-the agency behind Vine and other successful platforms-will introduce innovative features designed to amplify exposure and strengthen industry connections for emerging talent.

About Stargaze

Stargaze is a next-generation content creation and social platform revolutionizing talent discovery. Originally launched in 2016 as Scenebot Stage, Stargaze bridges the gap between aspiring entertainers, industry professionals, and new audiences, offering a transparent and accessible path to break into the entertainment industry. With nearly 1,000 career breakthroughs across film, television, stage, and music, the platform is a proven launchpad for emerging talent. As technology reshapes how entertainment is created and consumed, Stargaze is poised to lead the way with the anticipated relaunch of its app expected in late spring/early summer 2025. The revamped platform will feature new tools designed to help creators turn their passions into real opportunities. Stargaze aims to redefine how talent is discovered and supported in today's digital-first landscape.

