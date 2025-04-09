Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapy Market Current Research And Development Status 2025: CAR T-Cell Treatments Are Being Studied In 1,439 Clinical Studies Worldwide

This report incorporates an in-depth analysis of CAR T-cell therapy's current R&D status, including market estimations and trends, using 2023 as the base year and forecasting 2024 through 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) projection. It provides an overview of the industry structure and its competitive landscape.

Leading market players' profiles, product offerings, financial information and recent market activities are provided. This report also assesses companies' business strategies and their effect in the face of the competitive environment. The report details the CAR T-cell therapy market based on products. It reviews the historical development of CAR T-cell technology, ongoing clinical and non-clinical advances in CAR T-cell therapy and regulatory requirements. Regional analysis includes the U.S. and international markets.

The global market for CAR T-cell therapy is expected to grow from $4.6 billion in 2024 and projected to reach $25.1 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40.2% from 2024 to 2029.



CAR T-cell therapy holds a huge potential benefit, due to its being tailored to each patient's needs. To target and eliminate cancer cells, T cells are extracted from the patient, genetically altered in the lab to produce CARs on their surface and reintroduced into the patient. CAR T-cell-based treatments have attracted much interest in solid tumors because of their remarkable effectiveness in hematological malignancies.

There are now six autologous CAR T-cell treatments that have received FDA approval and are used to treat different types of blood cancer in the U.S. CAR T-cell treatments are being studied in 1,439 clinical studies worldwide in addition to these commercially available products.

The report includes:



14 data tables and 71 additional tables

Overview and analysis of the global markets for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy with an emphasis on the current status of R&D

Analyses of global market trends, with revenue data for 2022 and 2023, estimates for 2024, and projected CAGRs through 2029

Estimates of the market size and revenue growth prospects for the global CAR T-cell therapy market, along with a market share analysis by product, application, technology type and region

Facts and figures pertaining to the market dynamics, technological advances, product innovations, regulatory landscape, clinical trials, research and business consolidations, and the impact of macroeconomic factors

Insights derived from the Porter's Five Forces model, as well as global supply chain and PESTLE analyses

Assessment of current marketed drugs, including drug development activity, R&D activity and anticipated developments, along with a look into the patent expirations in the industry

An analysis of patents, emerging trends and developments in the industry

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, and the ESG scores and practices of leading companies

Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook Profiles of leading companies, including Novartis, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Gilead Sciences Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., and AstraZeneca

Key Attributes:

