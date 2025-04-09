Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapy Market Current Research And Development Status 2025: CAR T-Cell Treatments Are Being Studied In 1,439 Clinical Studies Worldwide
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|160
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$4.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$25.1 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|40.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook Scope of Report Market Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Market and Technology Background A Brief History of CAR T-Cell Therapy FDA Product Approvals Other CAR T-Cell Therapies Clinical Applications of CAR T-Cell Therapy Adoptive Cell Transfer (ACT) Technologies
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Increasing Incidence of Cancer Growing Investments and Funding in CAR T-Cell Therapy Research Robust R&D Pipeline Advances in Genetic Engineering
- Complex Legislative and Regulatory Procedures Alternative Products from Competitors
- Growing Significance of Precision Medicine Expanding Applications for CAR T-Cell Therapy
- Complex Manufacturing and Supply Chain Reimbursement Challenges for CAR T-Cell Therapy
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Clinical Trials
- Clinical Trials Being Conducted Globally Distribution of CAR T-Cell Clinical Trials in China
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Global Market for CAR T-Cell Therapy, by Product
- Yescarta Kymriah Tecartus Abecma Breyanzi Carvykti
Chapter 6 Patent Review and New Developments
- Anticipated Increase in Patent Litigation on Customized Patient Treatments Company-specific Intellectual Property and Patent Information
- Amgen Avacta Life Sciences Ltd. Bluebird Bio Celgene Corp. Cellectis Celyad SA Editas Medicine Inc. Eureka Therapeutics Inc. iCell Gene Therapeutics Juno Therapeutics Inc. (A Celgene Co.) Noile-Immune Biotech Novartis AG
Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence
- Ranking of Leading Players Strategic Considerations
Chapter 8 Sustainability in the CAR T-Cell Therapy Market: ESG Perspective
- Role of ESG in the Pharma Industry ESG Performance Analysis ESG Risk Ratings
Company Profiles
- AbbVie Inc. Allogene Therapeutics Amgen Inc. AstraZeneca Bluebird Bio Inc. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. Cellectis SA Eureka Therapeutics Inc. Gilead Sciences Inc. Icell Gene Therapeutics Inc. Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. Les Laboratoires Servier Novartis AG Pfizer Inc. Protheragen Inc.
