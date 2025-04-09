Navient To Announce First Quarter 2025 Results, Host Earnings Webcast April 30
The webcast and presentation slides also will be available on . Analysts and investors who wish to ask questions are requested to pre-register anytime ahead of the webcast or at least 15 minutes ahead of start time to receive their personal dial-in access details. Others who wish to join in listen-only mode do not need to pre-register and may simply visit the company's investor website to access the webcast.
A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the event's conclusion.
About Navient
Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI) provides technology-enabled education finance solutions that simplify complex programs and help millions of people achieve success. Learn more at .
Contact:
Media: Catherine Fitzgerald, 317-806-8775, ...
Investors: Jen Earyes, 703-984-6801, ...
