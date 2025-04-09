Pro Football Hall Of Fame And Dragon Seats Partner To Enhance Museum With Authentic, Immersive Sideline Experience

New interactive sideline installation bring fans closer to the game than ever before

CLEVELAND, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dragon Seats, the industry leader in innovative sideline technology and solutions, is proud to announce the installation of its state-of-the-art climate-controlled benches inside the museum at the Pro Football Hall of Fame . This exciting addition enhances the visitor experience by providing an immersive exhibit, creating an authentic feel of what it's like to be on the sidelines of the biggest games in football history.

Now, fans of all ages can step into the game like never before-taking a seat on the same cutting-edge benches used by NFL and top college programs to battle the elements and maximize player safety and performance on game day. The immersive installation gives visitors a firsthand look at the technology that keeps players performing at their peak in extreme weather conditions.

"It is a tremendous honor for Dragon Seats to be featured in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, an institution dedicated to preserving the legacy of the game's greatest moments," said Frank Floyd, President & Chief Executive Officer of Dragon Seats. "This installation allows us to share the authentic sideline experience with fans, giving them a true sense of what it's like to be on the field and further deepening their connection to the history of football."

"The Pro Football Hall of Fame is dedicated to preserving the history of the game while bringing fans closer to the milestone moments from the most recent seasons," said Jon Kendle, Vice President of Museum and Archives at the Pro Football Hall of Fame . "Partnering with Dragon Seats allows us to offer visitors a real-world glimpse into the game-day experience of today's players and showcases the evolution of football technology."

This collaboration underscores Dragon Seats' commitment to elevating the game day experience for athletes and showcasing the innovations that are shaping the future of football.

For more information, visit or

Media Contact:

Sophia Zegarra

[email protected]

(216) 450-1851

Dragon Seats

About Dragon SeatsTM:

Based in Cleveland, Ohio, Bourne Creations Inc. dba "Dragon SeatsTM" provides climate-controlled benches and sideline solutions to almost every NFL Member Club, dozens of Power-5 college football programs, baseball dugouts, and lifestyle spaces. The Company has a 25-year track record maximizing safety, performance and comfort in all-weather conditions and the gameday experience for the athletes and staff, helping it become the #1 Bench in Sports. To learn more, visit .

SOURCE Dragon Seats

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED