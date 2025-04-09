Arcoro Names New Chief Sales Officer

Will Yarbrough joins Arcoro to lead new and existing sales.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcoro , a provider of human resources management (HR) software for construction and field-based industries, today announced that it has strengthened its leadership and sales teams with the appointment of Will Yarbrough as the company's chief sales officer (CSO). Yarbrough will be responsible for Direct and Channel Sales for Arcoro.

Yarbrough is an accomplished sales leader with two decades of experience. Most recently he was the chief revenue officer for Denim, an all-in-one financial platform for modern freight brokers, trucking companies and 3PLs. Yarbrough has held multiple high-level sales positions at Fleetio, a SaaS company for fleet operations, as well as being a senior account executive at Daxko. He also serves as a volunteer and board member for several nonprofit organizations in and around Birmingham, AL. He holds a B.A. from the University of Alabama and has earned several certificates in business analytics and sales management.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Will to the team as we continue to expand our reach and reinforce our leadership position as the premier HR solution for small and mid-size construction companies," said Dave Gray, CEO of Arcoro. "He brings the expertise and leadership we need to grow our customer base and our impact on the industry. By empowering construction companies with the right solutions, we're enabling them to focus on building the infrastructure and communities that make a lasting impact on our world."

"I'm excited to be joining Arcoro to accelerate the growth of the company," said Yarbrough. "Arcoro is an industry leader, with trusted technology and partners, a dedicated and passionate team and a fast-growing customer base. I look forward to working with the Arcoro team to advance the company's mission of helping its customers solve their biggest HR challenges."

This appointment supports the company's ongoing pursuit of construction technology innovation, organic growth and customer success.

About Arcoro

Arcoro is the leading HR platform purpose-built for construction and field-based industries, providing a comprehensive set of solutions to help companies hire, manage and grow their workforce. Arcoro's products help customers meet their needs for talent acquisition and management, core HR, benefits administration, time and attendance tracking and more. Over 7,500 companies use Arcoro's HR software, integrations and data analytics solutions to manage their workforce more efficiently.

Arcoro was named Top Construction Tech by Construction Executive in 2024 and included in The Software Report's Top 25 HR Software Companies. The company also earned a 2024 Gold Stevie for Technology Excellence and a Silver Stevie for its integration framework designed to streamline construction HR. Learn more at arcoro .

SOURCE Arcoro

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED