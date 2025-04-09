Newly Launched JD-Next Website Capitalizes On Program Growth, Strengthens Content Offerings
Course Start Date:
Test Date:
May 5, 2025
July 8 or 12, 2025
June 2, 2025
August 5 or 9, 2025
September 8, 2025
November 12 or 15, 2025
December 1, 2025
January 27 or 31, 2026
The bundled cost for the JD-Next program starts at $349. This includes the course, practice materials, and the final exam. Students can apply to the JD-Next Scholarship Program to reduce tuition based on demonstrated financial need.
Students interested in enrolling or learning more can do so by visiting .
About JD-Next:
JD-Next is an innovative law school admissions course and test designed by law schools for law schools. The eight-week online program allows prospective law students to develop skills needed for first-year law school courses. The program concludes with a test designed to assess practical skills rather than prior knowledge. More than 25% of law schools nationwide have obtained a variance from the ABA to use JD-Next in place of other admissions exams, and all schools are able to use it in their application process. JD-Next is operated by Aspen Publishing, a UWorld company. UWorld is a global leader in academic and professional education that has helped millions of undergraduates, graduates, and professionals successfully prepare for and pass high-stakes exams. Learn more at .
Media Contact :
Dinah Saglio
[email protected]
