Newly Launched JD-Next Website Capitalizes On Program Growth, Strengthens Content Offerings

BURLINGTON, Mass., April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JD-Next , the innovative law school preparation program and admissions exam, has launched a new website featuring a wealth of new content and an enhanced user experience. Following the completion of its first full year as an ABA-approved admissions test, JD-Next is building on its momentum and strengthening its impact on both students and law school partners.

The online, eight-week program is designed to provide prospective law students with the opportunity to develop and test the legal reasoning skills needed to succeed in first-year law school courses and future law careers. Unlike traditional standardized tests, JD-Next is proven to raise 1L GPAs by 0.20 points on average, be predictive of law school success and promote fair learning and testing opportunities among all racial, ethnic, and socioeconomic groups. In 2024, 65% of JD-Next students were female. In addition, 87% of JD-Next students would be the first in their family to attend law school.

The new website marks the first phase of JD-Next's broader initiatives to increase awareness and provide valuable resources for aspiring law students. Designed with user experience in mind, it features a streamlined layout, improved functionality, and a wealth of new content tailored to both students and law schools. The site also clearly outlines JD-Next's benefits, including strengthening skills and knowledge of foundational 1L coursework and offering a flexible alternative to traditional law school admissions.

"Following a successful first year, we remain dedicated to expanding JD-Next's positive impact and driving innovation in law school admissions," said Nicole Pinard, CEO of Aspen Publishing, JD-Next's parent company. "Our new website provides valuable information for prospective students and law schools alike to support and empower everyone on their path to legal education."

The new JD-Next website also features a full 2025 schedule of courses and test dates. Students can enroll in one of four upcoming eight-week online cohorts, all taught asynchronously. Designed to replicate the rigor of a core first-year law school course, the program concludes with a secure exam that closely mirrors an actual law school exam and can be used for law school admissions.

Upcoming JD-Next program dates include: