Opentext To Report Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results On Wednesday, April 30, 2025 And To Host Conference Call Thursday, May 1, 2025


2025-04-09 09:01:38
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WATERLOO, ON, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX ), (TSX: OTEX), announced today that financial results for its third quarter fiscal year 2025 will be released after the close of market on Wednesday, April 30, 2025.

In a new approach, OpenText CEO & CTO Mark J. Barrenechea, and EVP & CFO Chadwick Westlake, will host an earnings call webcast the following morning from the OpenText Investor Relations website.

Earnings Call Webcast Details:

Date:

Thursday, May 1, 2025

Time:

8:30 a.m. ET / 5:30 a.m. PT

Length:

60 minutes

Webcast:

Access on OpenText IR website

For more information, please visit:

About OpenText
 OpenTextTM is the leading Information Management software and services company in the world. We help organizations solve complex global problems with a comprehensive suite of Business Clouds, Business AI, and Business Technology. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ/TSX: OTEX), please visit us at .

Copyright ©2025 Open Text. OpenText is a trademark or registered trademark of Open Text. The list of trademarks is not exhaustive of other trademarks. Registered trademarks, product names, company names, brands and service names mentioned herein are property of Open Text. All rights reserved. For more information, visit: Open Text Corporation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

