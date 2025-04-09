Opentext To Report Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results On Wednesday, April 30, 2025 And To Host Conference Call Thursday, May 1, 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WATERLOO, ON, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX ), (TSX: OTEX), announced today that financial results for its third quarter fiscal year 2025 will be released after the close of market on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. In a new approach, OpenText CEO & CTO Mark J. Barrenechea, and EVP & CFO Chadwick Westlake, will host an earnings call webcast the following morning from the OpenText Investor Relations website. Earnings Call Webcast Details:

Date: Thursday, May 1, 2025 Time: 8:30 a.m. ET / 5:30 a.m. PT Length: 60 minutes Webcast: Access on OpenText IR website

